Toronto-based company 1Password has raised $620 million at a huge $6.8 billion valuation, meaning the company is now one of Canada’s most valuable technology businesses. Although password managers like 1Password have been around for a while, the increased risk of cyberattacks and hacking – as well as the volume of data about ourselves we now store on the internet – means it's never been more important to use your account.

