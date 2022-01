The “Babes in the Wood” child killer Russell Bishop has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed. The 55-year-old killed two nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway luring them into a Brighton park before sexually assaulting and strangling them in 1986, in what became known as The Babes in the Wood murders.It was reported last spring that Bishop had terminal brain cancer and later was said to be receiving palliative care.Due to errors in the initial investigation and prosecution, Bishop escaped justice for more than 30 years. His last moments were reportedly spent alone, watched by a...

