Religion

Pope to soon declare 37th doctor of the church: St. Irenaeus

 3 days ago

ROME (AP) — A 2nd-century saint known as a bridge between eastern and western Christianity took another step Thursday toward being declared a doctor of the church, one of the highest honors in the Catholic Church. The head of the Vatican’s saint-making office, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, told...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
RELIGION
edglentoday.com

St. Francis Catholic Church

Join us for Mass every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
RELIGION
kdal610.com

Ex-Pope Benedict criticised in Munich Church abuse report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action against clerics in four cases of alleged sexual abuse in his archdiocese when he was Archbishop of Munich, a report found on Thursday. Munich law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) was asked to investigate allegations of sexual abuse...
RELIGION
Person
St Augustine
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
boothbayregister.com

News from St. Columba’s Episcopal Church

The new minister, The Reverend Dr. Susan Kraus, is settling in after beginning her halftime position at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Emery Lane, on Oct. 1, 2021. Although she and her husband, Don, live in Augusta, they are getting to know this area through the people they meet.
AUGUSTA, ME
Star News Group

Church of St. Rose to participate in world synod of bishops

BELMAR — The Church of Saint Rose Parish is currently celebrating a world synod of bishops which was called for by Pope Francis in October of 2021.  The synod will take place in three stages beginning this year and concluding in 2023. This first phase of the synod is on a diocesan level, explained Saint Rose Rev.
BELMAR, NJ
AFP

Ex-pope Benedict admits giving 'incorrect' info to abuse inquiry

Former pope Benedict XVI on Monday admitted providing incorrect information to a German inquiry about his presence at a 1980 meeting discussing a paedophile priest, blaming an editing "oversight". "The statement to the contrary was therefore objectively incorrect," it added, while insisting this was "not done out of bad faith, but was the result of an oversight in the editing of his statement".
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Armed Man Disrupts St. Timothy Catholic Church Sunday Mass

Just hours after a standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, a man with a gun disrupted a Sunday mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in San Antonio. The Archdiocese of San Antonio released a statement on social media regarding the incident saying the man who entered the church made the Sign of the Cross and then gestured that he had a weapon. Parishioners began to quickly exit the building and the suspect also fled. However, prior to getting into the van, he reportedly showed the weapon and pointed it briefly toward the church before fleeing. Two people in the van were later arrested a few blocks from the parish.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
peakofohio.com

Restoration Project for Historic Millerstown Church Near St. Paris

A small group of families has come together with the vision of restoring the historic Millerstown Church near Saint Paris to its former glory and purpose in the community. The church is now officially a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The first project is repairing the roof to prevent any further water...
SAINT PARIS, OH
CBS DFW

Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Faith leaders around North Texas gathered virtually on January 20 to show support for Congregation Beth Israel, the four survivors of the hostage standoff and the law enforcement community that rushed to help. “In moments like these, all of humanity, we are one people,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, who was one of the hostages. The FBI director said agents are continuing to investigate why Malik Akram specifically targeted the synagogue. Meanwhile two men are under arrest in England as part of the investigation, but authorities haven’t released details about their connection to the incident. Leaders in different religious communities are now showing their support and offering up prayers for healing. “This is a moment to stand as one against hatred, terroristic threats and violence,” said Bishop Edward Burns with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. “We pray that God keeps united in a world where peace will triumph and love will persevere through the evils of ignorance and hate,” said Brother Safi Khan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Country
France
Society
Religion
Country
Vatican City
olneyenterprise.com

A Journey Through Time St. Lutheran Church

Welcome back, friends of Olney. The year was 1886, and Olney was starting to become more secure spiritually. Reverend Johannes Bartes of Clifton, Texas, traveled to Olney to hold a baptism and religious service for area residents, which was the beginning of the St. Lutheran Church of Olney, Texas. St. Lutheran is still Sheppard’s follower to this day. Shown is the St. Lutherans Church of Olney.
OLNEY, TX
mymixfm.com

St. Benedict Church hands out hot breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – St. Benedict Church in Terre Haute served hot breakfast to community members Saturday morning. The church hosts hot breakfast giveaways on the fourth Saturday of every month. In addition to hot breakfast, the church handed out grocery bags filled with items such as canned goods, fresh fruit and other snacks.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
The Independent

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

On the eve of her 100th birthday Saturday, Ruth Salton told her daughter she was going one way or another to Friday night Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel, just days after a gunman voicing antisemitic conspiracy theories held four worshippers hostage for 10 hours at the Fort Worth-area synagogue.“I want to support my people,” said Salton, a Holocaust survivor. She said she told her daughter “if she doesn't take me, I'll go by myself, because I feel I belong there. I am Jewish and this is my faith, and I am supporting it.”She's far from alone. Jewish leaders...
RELIGION
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD
iheart.com

Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at St. Peter Catholic Church Again Saturday

A food giveaway for Ross County residents is again scheduled for this coming Saturday at St. Peter Church in Chillicothe. The St. Vincent de Paul Society, aided by the Knights of Columbus, will host the drive-thru giveaway in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic Church, at the corner of Church and West Water streets Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

