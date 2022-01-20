ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

By PAUL WISEMAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor...

