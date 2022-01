From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three local prep football players were offered scholarships to play for Alabama on Saturday, January 22. Hewitt-Trussville junior defensive end Hunter Osborne, one of the most heavily recruited players in the nation, received an offer. The 6-4, 250-pounder has received offers from more than 30 other major FBS […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO