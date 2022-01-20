ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson defensive lineman gives update on his surgery

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Injuries hit Clemson harder this season than any year during Swinney’s time at Clemson.  Thursday morning defensive tackle Tre Williams took to Twitter to give the latest on his recent surgery.

On November 14 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about how Williams would need surgery after playing with multiple injuries this season.

“He’s just banged up,” Swinney said. “He’s something, man. That kid is amazing. There’s not many people that would have been able to do what he’s done this year because he’s been hurt. Outside of the first two games, he’s been hurt all year. He just kind of keeps showing back up every week. So he’s, again, one of those guys that we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

“Definitely will have some postseason surgery waiting on him, no doubt about that,” Swinney added.

Williams was credited with a half sack in Saturday’s win over UConn and entered the game with 12 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a half sack, and seven quarterback pressures over the previous nine games.

