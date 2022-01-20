ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stampede at religious ceremony in Liberia kills 29 people

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPrjA_0dqrJj5100

At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday.

The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police spokesman Moses Carter told The Associated Press.

One person has been arrested, he said. The Rev. Abraham Kromah who was holding the ceremony and who runs a church in the New Georgia township of Monrovia was also brought in for questioning about the incident, police said.

The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption Hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town.

Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, according to residents.

President George Weah was expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

At least 29 killed as armed gang sparks stampede at church gathering in Liberia

Armed men invaded a religious gathering Wednesday night outside the Liberian capital, Monrovia, police said, triggering a stampede that killed more than two dozen people. The victims were attending a “crusade,” as some prayer events are known in the West African nation of 5 million, where 85 percent of people identify as Christian.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Dozens dead after stampede at Liberian church

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- More than 25 people were killed in Liberia after a stampede during a Christian ceremony in the capital, authorities said. At least 29 victims died after being crushed as part of a large crowd in Monrovia on Wednesday. A pregnant woman and 11 children are among...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liberian church stampede kills 29 worshippers in Monrovia

At least 29 people, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede at an open-air Pentecostal church service in Liberia. The gathering - known as a crusade - was being held in a densely populated beachside area of the capital. Police say members of a street...
WORLD
WSVN-TV

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, The Miami Herald reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead

A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said. Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December. The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
The Independent

Mother and two children accused of killing six-year-old son on his birthday and dumping body in alley

A mother and her two children have been accused of killing her six-year-old son on his birthday, before dumping his body in an alley in Indiana and then falsely reporting him missing.Damari Perry was allegedly held under a cold shower for an extended period of time by family members until he vomited and lost consciousness on 30 December, in a case officials have described as “one of the worst” they’ve ever seen.Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the abuse was allegedly carried out under the orders of Damari’s mother Jannie Perry on what was the boy’s sixth birthday.Ms Perry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandfather of baby tossed into dumpster by teen mom is fighting for custody

The grandfather of a baby that was abandoned in a dumpster by his teen mother is fighting to take custody of the child. Video footage captured on Friday afternoon shows Alexis Avila, 18, throwing a trash bag containing the baby into a dumpster in New Mexico. Despite being a newborn, the baby survived for several hours in 36-degree weather inside the dumpster. A trio of individuals who were combing through the trash stumbled onto the child and called the police for help. The baby still had its umbilical cord attached when it was found. Ms Avila said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Monrovia#New Georgia#Police#Christian#The Associated Press#Redemption Hospital#Liberian
Daily Mail

Pregnant 23-year-old Nicaraguan migrant is stopped as she wades through frigid river in her attempt to reach the U.S. from Mexico

An eight-months pregnant migrant was rescued by firefighters after she got stuck while attempting to cross from Mexico to the United States in the frigid Rio Grande. The Nicaraguan woman, who was identified only as Jorleni, initially was spotted around 4:45am Sunday standing on an islet in the river by drivers in Piedras Negra, Coahuila. First responders were alerted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NME

Rapper J $tash dead after allegedly killing woman in front of her children

Florida-born rapper J $tash has died after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in front of her three children. The incident took place at approximately 7am on New Year’s Day in Temple City, California (per The Independent), where the county coroner’s office has confirmed that the 28-year-old artist – whose real name was Justin Alexander Joseph – and a woman named Jeanette Gallegos died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy