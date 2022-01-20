ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Downing Street ‘offered to ease Covid rules for Prince Philip’s funeral but Queen declined’

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aeLJ_0dqrJb1D00

Downing Street offered to ease coronavirus restrictions for Prince Philip ’s funeral, it has been reported.

The Queen is said to have refused because it would be unfair for her to have special treatment when others were also grieving for their loved ones in lockdown.

The report, which first emerged in news and satire magazine Private Eye , alleges that Downing Street officials suggested that more than 30 mourners might be allowed to attend the funeral.

Downing Street also reportedly contacted Buckingham Palace to propose that social distancing requirements be relaxed for the event.

According to Private Eye , the palace told Downing Street that the Queen wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules.

Covid-19 guidelines at the time, 17 April 2021, meant that only 30 people could attend a funeral service. Those attending a funeral were also told to stay at least two metres away from others outside their household or support bubble.

For many across the country, the rules meant that they were not able to hug and comfort each other as they said goodbye to their loved ones.

Even more people were not able to attend the funerals at all - instead being forced to say farewell over live streams and Zoom.

When asked about the claims on Thursday, a Downing Street spokesperson refused to comment.

The reports come after No 10 was forced to apologise to the Queen over parties held in Downing Street on the eve of her husband’s funeral.

Details of two leaving parties held at No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s socially-distanced funeral emerged in The Telegraph last week.

Staff allegedly drank alcohol into the early hours and guests danced in a No 10 basement. It was also reported that someone was sent to the Co-op on the Strand with a suitcase, which was filled with bottles of wine and brought back to Downing Street.

The government’s guidance at the time read: “You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens in groups of six people or two households.”

The next day, the Queen had to sit alone in the private chapel in Windsor Castle during her husband’s funeral.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story.

#Funerals#Covid#Downing Street#British Royal Family#Uk#Private Eye#The Co Op
The Independent

The Independent

