ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Two Rangers litigation cases ongoing as costs top £40m

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrbPy_0dqrJZCd00

Two litigation cases against the Crown Office related to the Rangers wrongful prosecution scandal are ongoing, MSPs have been told.

Compensation payments and legal costs have passed £40 million, which auditors described as “significant public spending”.

Administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were arrested in 2014, though the Crown Office later dropped charges and admitted their prosecutions were “malicious”.

The Lord Advocate also admitted Charles Green and Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6 million in compensation plus legal costs.

Audit Scotland officials gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dfjM_0dqrJZCd00

During the 2020/21 year, costs of £40 million were incurred in relation to a legal case stemming from the prosecutions.

Audit Scotland’s analysis of the Scottish Government’s annual accounts said the Crown Office had overspent its annual budget by £14.6 million due to unplanned costs of ongoing proceedings.

Committee convener Richard Leonard asked the auditors about the Rangers case, saying it accounted for almost all compensation payments made by the Crown Office during the financial year.

He asked if there were “fundamental concerns” about the Crown Office’s financial position.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “It’s a significant amount of public spending.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service accounts are consolidated into the Scottish Government’s accounts.”

He said he was reluctant to carry out further audits of the cases until a judge-led inquiry had taken place.

Senior audit manager Helen Russell told the MSPs: “There are six cases involved, two of which have been fully closed and completed.

“A third case has been settled. I’m sure you will have read in the press that a fourth case has in fact been thrown out by the courts.

“That leaves two cases which remain ongoing at this point.”

Ms Russell said she agreed the amount of money is “significant”.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

David Grier loses fight for damages over Rangers case

A business consultant who was arrested during the probe into Craig Whyte's takeover of Rangers has lost a £9m damages action against the Crown Office and Police Scotland. David Grier was arrested in November 2014 but was later acquitted of all charges by a High Court judge. Mr Grier...
SCOTLAND
The Independent

Concerns raised about decision to delay deposit return scheme

The private firm involved in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was arranging contracts with a delayed start date before Scottish Government ministers had agreed to postpone it, a Holyrood Committee has heard.The Scottish Green government minister Lorna Slater announced in December last year that a deposit scheme for single-use bottles and cans was being delayed again, and the anticipated start date was pushed back to August 2023.Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, Ms Slater insisted that the decision to further delay the recycling policy was still “very much under full assessment” in November.But it has been claimed that the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmad
The Independent

Christopher Kapessa: Mother of boy, 13, who drowned loses High Court fight over decision not to prosecute

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after being allegedly pushed into a river has lost a High Court fight over the decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible. Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing was told.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest despite, campaigners say, there being “overwhelming” evidence of the teenager’s manslaughter.Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, who is from the Cynon Valley, took High Court action against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anas Sarwar demands clarity on future imposition of coronavirus restrictions

Scotland should have clear “triggers” for reimposing restrictions if they are needed, with agreed support for people and businesses and improved contact tracing, Anas Sarwar has said.The Scottish Labour set out his party’s plan for “living with Covid” as restrictions introduced to tackle Omicron are eased as he criticised the Scottish Government for its “ad-hoc decision making”.Mr Sarwar said he wanted to avoid any more restrictions and predicted there would not be any more complete national lockdowns.But he argued that, if more variants emerge, there should be an agreed system across the UK where certain hospitalisation levels, infection rates, number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Planning for independence vote okay because of ‘improved situation’ – Swinney

Planning for another Scottish independence vote can move forward due to the “improved situation” in the coronavirus pandemic, John Swinney has said.But opposition parties have condemned the government for resuming work on a second referendum with Covid-19 still surging and despite the “collective trauma” the country has experienced.Business and hospitality groups also warned that “people just need to draw breath” after years of political turmoil and some restrictions still in place.Scotland’s Deputy First Minister told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “What we’ve said all along is that when we get out of the intensity of Covid we will start the preparations for...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Msps#The Scottish Parliament#Public Audit Committee#Audit Scotland#The Scottish Government#The Crown Office
The Independent

Ireland’s pandemic response must be subject to public inquiry, McDonald

Ireland’s handling of the Covid pandemic must be examined by a public inquiry, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein President was commenting on reports that the Government intended to appoint a panel of experts to examine the state response to the emergency and had decided against a commission of inquiry.With Ireland having emerged from the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions at the weekend, there is increasing political focus on how to evaluate the handling of the pandemic.Asked about the Sunday Times report about a proposed expert panel, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisted the issue had not yet been fully...
WORLD
The Independent

New Transport Minister as Scottish Government makes changes

The First Minister of Scotland has announced two changes to her government, including the appointment of new Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.The appointment comes after Graeme Dey, who formerly held the post, announced his resignation for “health-related reasons” earlier on Monday.Ms Gilruth’s role will include overseeing a range of policy areas including the forthcoming transfer of Scotland’s railways into public hands, reducing carbon emissions from the country’s transport network and delivering new ferries for island communities.As a member of the Net Zero portfolio, the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes will also play a key role in ensuring Scotland meets its...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Minister quits Government with blast over ‘schoolboy’ handling of Covid fraud

A minister quit the Government at the despatch box and marched out the chamber over the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.Lord Agnew of Oulton’s resignation from his Cabinet Office and Treasury posts was described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the House of Lords.He surprised those in attendance by outlining his unhappiness with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury.Once he had finished his speech, the Conservative peer Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank and goodbye”, and immediately left the chamber to applause.He had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ambulance bosses apologise to pensioner after judge approves £1m payout

Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman and her family after a High Court judge approved a £1 million clinical negligence settlement.Lawyers representing the woman said there had been a delay in taking her to hospital six years ago when she developed a serious viral illness.They told Mr Justice Griffiths the woman had been left with a serious brain injury.While we recognise that no amount of money can reverse the outcome of the care she received in 2016, we are pleased that a settlement has been agreed and hope that this makes life easier for both her and her...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Sturgeon’s reference to higher Covid rates in England was accurate – watchdog

Nicola Sturgeon was correct when she said England’s coronavirus infection rate was more than 20% higher than in Scotland the statistics watchdog has confirmed.The First Minister was accused of having “seriously twisted” the Covid figures by the Scottish Liberal Democrats who reported her to the UK Statistics Authority.Office of National Statistics figures cited by Ms Sturgeon showed 5.47% of people in England are infected compared to 4.49% in Scotland – a difference of 0.98 percentage points or 21.8%.The watchdog’s chairman, Sir David Norgrove has now responded to confirm that the figures stated by Ms Sturgeon were accurate and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Take immediate action to ban conversion therapy in Scotland, say MSPs

Quick action should be taken to bring in a ban on conversion therapy n Scotland a committee of MSPs has said.Holyrood’s Equalities Committee has been carrying out an inquiry on conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.Both the Scottish and UK Governments have committed to bringing in a ban on conversion therapy, though a report from the committee says ministers in Edinburgh should not wait to hear the proposals from Westminster before pursuing their own legislation.The committee’s report, released on Tuesday, says the legislation should make clear there is no such thing as...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Swinney to look at possible ‘cooling effect’ of complaints passed to police

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said he will look again at a governmental complaints procedure which could see some reports passed to police against the wishes of complainers, amid fears of a “cooling effect”.A new complaints procedure, which mandates that issues raised against current and former ministers will be investigated independently, was released earlier this month.The procedure comes after the botched investigation into former first minister Alex Salmond under the previous policy, which was deemed to be unlawful and resulted in three inquiries and more than half a million pounds being paid to the current Alba Party leader.One of the...
U.K.
The Independent

Work from home guidance to be eased for Scots, says Nicola Sturgeon

Covid guidance that required Scots to work from home where possible is being ditched in favour of hybrid working, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister said the “significantly improved situation”, with cases of coronavirus falling, meant the changes could be made.She announced the current guidance on working from home, which had been strengthened after the emergence of the Omicron variant, was being updated.Ms Sturgeon said: “Instead of recommending home working whenever practical, the new guidance will pave the way for a phased return to the office.“It will recommend that, from Monday January 31, employers should consider implementing hybrid working, following appropriate...
HEALTH
The Independent

Partygate report could be published within 24 hours, after police launch investigation

The explosive findings of a report into parties at Downing Street are set for publication as early as Wednesday, after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations.With his future as prime minister hanging in the balance, Boris Johnson will mount his fightback in an address to the House of Commons within 24 hours of receiving Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s findings.But Conservative critics of the PM told The Independent they expect the report to be “damning” enough to trigger the 54 letters of no confidence from MPs needed to force a vote on the his position...
POLITICS
BBC

David Grier loses fight for damages over Rangers case

A business consultant who was arrested during the probe into Craig Whyte's takeover of Rangers has lost a £9m damages action against the Crown Office and Police Scotland. David Grier was arrested in November 2014 but was later acquitted of all charges by a High Court judge. Mr Grier...
SCOTLAND
The Independent

Sturgeon’s reference to higher Covid rates in England was accurate – watchdog

Nicola Sturgeon was correct when she said England’s coronavirus infection rate was more than 20% higher than in Scotland the statistics watchdog has confirmed.The First Minister was accused of having “seriously twisted” the Covid figures by the Scottish Liberal Democrats who reported her to the UK Statistics Authority.Office of National Statistics figures cited by Ms Sturgeon showed 5.47% of people in England are infected compared to 4.49% in Scotland – a difference of 0.98 percentage points or 21.8%.The watchdog’s chairman, Sir David Norgrove, has now responded to confirm that the figures stated by Ms Sturgeon were accurate and “the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

455K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy