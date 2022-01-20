ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BAnC_0dqrJXRB00

An imprint launched last week by Barnes & Noble Inc. has signed up one of the country's top children's author-illustrators, Mo Willems, best known for his “Pigeon” picture books.

Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including for “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!”, scheduled to come out Sept 6. Willems' previous works include the beloved bestseller “Don't Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus!”, “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” His seven previous Pigeon books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been adapted for television and the stage.

“I am excited to embark on new publishing experiments while working with a team I’ve known and trusted for over a decade,” Willems said in a statement Thursday. “The goal is to surprise and delight without losing sight of a fundamental truth: The Pigeon is not going to get to drive that bus.”

Union Square Kids is an imprint of the newly formed Union Square & Co., part of Barnes & Noble's Sterling Publishing, which the superstore chain acquired in 2003.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Post

Exciting January 2022 book releases

New debuts, spinoffs and book-to-film adaptations are only some of the book related things to look forward to this year. For the month of January, there are many books coming out that have readers over the moon. In 2021, the young adult (YA) fantasy genre took over, with several debuts...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecitymenus.com

Carrollton Author Releases New Book

Carrollton Author James Hughes recently released his new book, The Eye of The Storm. He tells us, “I’ve always been a reader, and from an early age a dream of mine was to have a book published.” This story about two brothers is a captivating blend of science fiction, fantasy, and adventure.
CARROLLTON, GA
BET

Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges to Release Children’s Book in September

Civil Rights Icon, Ruby Bridges, has a children’s picture book set to release in September 2022 through Scholastic. As one of the prominent figures of Black History, becoming the first Black student to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana, she is now reiterating her story for the next generation. Bridges’ “I am Ruby Bridges'' will depict the story of her 6-year-old.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Willems
Hammond Daily Star

New books at the library

‘The Judge’s List,” John Grisham (Fiction) Lacy Stoltz, almost killed three years ago trying to put away a corrupt judge, is tired of working for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. Then she meets Jeri, a woman who is being stalked because she knows too much about the death of her own father. This serial killer is brilliant, patient and cunning. And he knows the law. He is a judge in Lacy’s jurisdiction, and he has a list of his victims and targets. Lacy must pursue him without becoming the next name on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kemmerer Gazette

Book review: ‘A New Day’

In his first children’s book, “A New Day,” Brad Meltzer and Caldecott Medal winner Dan Santat team up to share a powerful message of kindness and appreciation. Sunday, feeling very underappreciated, decides to quit. She no longer wants to give everyone else a free day to do whatever they want when she can’t do what she wants. The other days have no choice but to advertise for a replacement. But Sunday will be difficult to replace. Applicants must be relaxing, committed, and above all else, “Must be able to give people good dreams and get along with others!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeon#Picture Books#New Mo Willems#Barnes Noble Inc#Union Square Co#Barnes Noble#Sterling Publishing
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teachers release new book for young adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Berean Christian School teachers Emily McKeehan & Natalea Waller had a tough time finding the right books for their students. They decided to take matters into their own hands, releasing their new book Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North in December. “We basically had been bemoaning the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thetacomaledger.com

New Year : New Books

The excitement of waiting for a new book to be released is something that every book nerd is feeling when a new year starts. Book lovers everywhere know that when the new year starts, it means the countdown to new book releases of all genres. Here is a list of just some of the 2022 books coming out this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WSYX ABC6

New Fiona book released ahead of hippo's 5th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another way to celebrate the 5th birthday of the Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippo Fiona. There's a new children's book titled appropriately "Happy Birthday, Fiona" by Richard Cowdrey. It was released Jan. 18. Fiona beat all odds to get to her first birthday, much less her...
CINCINNATI, OH
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy