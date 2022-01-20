ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Majority of Americans think COVID-19 situation is getting worse: Gallup

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

A majority of Americans say they feel that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse, according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday.

According to the January Gallup poll, 58 percent of respondents said they felt the pandemic was getting a little or a lot worse, while just 20 percent said they felt the pandemic was improving and 22 percent said they thought the situation has stayed the same.

The level of pessimism surrounding the pandemic saw a sharp increase from when the poll was conducted in October, when 18 percent said they felt it was getting worse and 51 percent said it was getting better. However, the rapid spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant has caused many to feel a sense of hopelessness in the face of a third year in the pandemic.

Gallup observed a corresponding change in behaviors as people's thoughts on the pandemic worsened. More people said they were practicing social distancing behaviors and fewer people said they were eating out at restaurants.

"When the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out last year, there was great hope that the pandemic would have ended in the U.S. by now," said Gallup. "But with COVID-19 cases in the U.S. skyrocketing due to the omicron variant of the virus, Americans' views of the pandemic have once again turned negative, and worry about getting the virus is on the rise to levels not seen since vaccines were widely available."

The Gallup poll was conducted among 1,569 adults from Jan. 3-14. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Comments / 1116

Linda Bryan
3d ago

"Among all the vaccines I have known in my life (diphtheria, tetanus,measles, rubella, chickenpox,hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis), I want to also add flu and pneumonia. I have never seen a vaccine that forced me to wear a mask and maintain my social distance, even when you are fully vaccinated. I had never heard of a vaccine that spreads the virus even after vaccination. I hadnever heard of rewards, discounts, incentives to get vaccinated. I never saw discrimination for those who didn't. If you haven't been vaccinated no one has tried to make you feel like a bad person. I have never seen a vaccine that threatens the relationship between family, colleagues and friends. I have never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work orschool. I have never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines I listed above, I have never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides and judges society as it is. And as the so

Reply(293)
738
fred morgillo
3d ago

if 70 percent is vaccinated and the leader says only way to stop this is to be vaccinated. then at same time positives are as high or higher than any other time along with hospitals being full and deaths. then maybe the gallop poll is correct ? if biden thought the bad man should have resigned when we were approaching 200,000 deaths without vaccine why / when is he going to resign now that we are approaching 900,000 one year later ? with 70 percent vaccinated ? do that math instead of spreading science

Reply(84)
301
Brad Legotti
3d ago

🙄 Mass Formation Psychosis👀 Wake Up People, it's been 2 years and you're still alive 😉 🤔 so far I've Ignored every single "government guideline" 🤷 how come I'm still alive after 700-days of a deadly global pandemic⁉️

Reply(51)
217
Related
24/7 Wall St.

13 Reasons Americans Aren’t Getting Vaccinated

The omicron variant accounted for more than 95% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the last week of 2021, according to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Although omicron is reportedly causing less severe illness than the delta variant, the increased level of transmission would keep hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It's terrifying that Americans are being denied COVID treatment based on race

In the weeks before Joe Biden took office a little over a year ago, federal officials met to decide how they were going to distribute the new COVID vaccines. If you'll think back, you'll remember that December of 2020 was the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic. More than 65,000 Americans had died that month. People are very afraid of the virus. Then there was no treatment protocol for it. Vaccines seemed like the only hope. So the meeting was very significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid#Omicron
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

Newspaper Calls For US Troops To Limit Movement Of Unvaxxed Americans

As The Czar warned early on during the pandemic in the Spring of 2020 that “this is Christmas time for the wannabe totalitarians” and he’s proven to be right. Now, an editorial in the Salt Tribune Tribune is calling on the governor to deploy the National Guard to basically keep the unvaccinated on house arrest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Best jobs for 2022? Think COVID-19 and cyberattacks.

The two best jobs of 2022 are information security analyst and nurse practitioner, a sign of the growing threat of cyberattacks as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. News & World Report. Indeed, health care-related roles accounted for fully 40% of the media outlet's list of top...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

Danielle Thornton was in the school pick-up line waiting for her children when she learned she would face a life-changing choice: get the Covid-19 vaccine or lose her job of almost nine years at the bank Citigroup. She and her husband had watched for months as bosses across the US...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

CDC director says she isn't conveying enough 'uncertainty' about COVID-19

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she plans to do a better job communicating the agency's COVID-19 policies. In an interview published Monday, Walensky acknowledged that the manner in which the CDC went about loosening its COVID-19 isolation guidelines in December caused public confusion, but she defended the timing of the decision and argued that it was based on more than 100 research papers on the delta and alpha variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy