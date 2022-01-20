Trastuzumab deruxtecan showed therapeutic efficacy in HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer

Bioinformatics methods are used to construct an immune gene prognosis assessment model for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and to screen biomarkers that affect the occurrence and prognosis of NSCLC. The transcriptomic data and clinicopathological data of NSCLC and cancer-adjacent normal tissues were downloaded from the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database and the immune-related genes were obtained from the IMMPORT database (http://www.immport.org/); then, the differentially expressed immune genes were screened out. Based on these genes, an immune gene prognosis model was constructed. The Cox proportional hazards regression model was used for univariate and multivariate analyses. Further, the correlations among the risk score, clinicopathological characteristics, tumor microenvironment, and the prognosis of NSCLC were analyzed. A total of 193 differentially expressed immune genes related to NSCLC were screened based on the "wilcox.test" in R language, and Cox single factor analysis showed that 19 differentially expressed immune genes were associated with the prognosis of NSCLC (P"‰<"‰0.05). After including 19 differentially expressed immune genes with P"‰<"‰0.05 into the Cox multivariate analysis, an immune gene prognosis model of NSCLC was constructed (it included 13 differentially expressed immune genes). Based on the risk score, the samples were divided into the high-risk and low-risk groups. The Kaplan"“Meier survival curve results showed that the 5-year overall survival rate in the high-risk group was 32.4%, and the 5-year overall survival rate in the low-risk group was 53.7%. The receiver operating characteristic model curve confirmed that the prediction model had a certain accuracy (AUC"‰="‰0.673). After incorporating multiple variables into the Cox regression analysis, the results showed that the immune gene prognostic risk score was an independent predictor of the prognosis of NSCLC patients. There was a certain correlation between the risk score and degree of neutrophil infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. The NSCLC immune gene prognosis assessment model was constructed based on bioinformatics methods, and it can be used to calculate the prognostic risk score of NSCLC patients. Further, this model is expected to provide help for clinical judgment of the prognosis of NSCLC patients.

