ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aussie Extends Gains on Jobs Data

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar is in positive territory for a second straight day. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7233, up 0.30% on the day. On the fundamentals front, Australian employment numbers were sharp. In the US, it’s a relatively quiet day, highlighted by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FOREX-Safe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen gained versus the riskier Australian dollar on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid rekindled fears of heated inflation and aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The dollar took a breather from recent gains as a rally in U.S. Treasury yields stalled, but was...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMIs: Another Dose of Bad News?

The latest PMI business surveys for the euro area will hit the markets early on Monday, starting with the French numbers at 08:15 GMT. Forecasts suggest the Eurozone economy lost further steam thanks to Omicron restrictions. Overall, economic growth remains sluggish and contrary to market expectations, the European Central Bank doesn’t seem ready to raise rates this year, leaving the euro vulnerable.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Jumps on Strong Job Data, Euro Staying Weak

Australian Dollar rises broadly in Asian session today following much stronger than expected job data. Expectation for RBA tightening is increasing with calls for a hike as soon as in August. Canadian Dollar is also firm together with bullish strength in oil prices. As China’s rate cut is lifting sentiment, Yen and Dollar are turning softer. Euro is also weak in particular against other European majors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Aussie#Australian#European#Aud Usd#Gfc#Rba#Y Y#Fed#Omicron
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY ranges in mid-82.00s ahead of key Aussie jobs data

AUD/JPY spent Wednesday ranging in the mid-82.00s as focus switched to Thursday’s Aussie labour market report. Higher base metal prices and resilient January Consumer Sentiment figures from Westpac helped the Aussie outperform on the session. In the run-up to key Aussie labour market data, AUD/JPY spent Wednesday’s session ranging...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie rises ahead of key employment data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions and pushed above the 72 line. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7224, up 0.54% on the day. Australia will release December employment numbers in Thursday’s Asian session. The economy is expected to have created 43 thousand new jobs, which would be a modest gain compared to the monster spike of 366 thousand in November. The market is also projecting that the unemployment rate will tick lower to 4.5%, from the 4.6% beforehand. A strong release would likely give a boost to the Australian dollar.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
Investopedia

Stocks Slide Following Jobs and Inflation Data

U.S. stocks dropped, led by tech shares in the Nasdaq, as investors weigh the latest inflation data mixed with positive news from the airline industry. Tech stocks in general are losing ground. Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) is the worst-performing stock in the Dow. Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are 2% lower, while Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) declined for the first time in four sessions.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

New Zealand Dollar Extends Gains

The New Zealand dollar has posted gains for a third straight day. Early in the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6886, up 0.56% on the day. The currency is on a tear, rising 1.62% so far this week. Strong risk sentiment boosts New Zealand dollar. There was plenty...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Dollar Extending Selloff, Aussie Leads Commodity Currencies Higher

Dollar’s post CPI selloff continues today and remains generally weak. For now, Swiss Franc is the second worst performer for the week, followed by Euro. Commodity currencies are the strongest, with Aussie overtaking Canadian. Sterling is mixed for now. Other markets are mixed for now, with Asian stocks lacking a clear direction. Global benchmark yields are retreating slightly. Gold and Silver, though, are firm together with oil.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Futures gain after producer prices data eases rate hike fears

(Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after weaker-than-expected producer price data eased concerns about a faster pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while Delta Air Lines led gains among carriers on strong earnings. The producer price index increased 0.2% last month, below the 0.4% expectation,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Rise on Heels of Jobs Data

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are moving higher this morning, as investors digest a deluge of earnings and the latest round of jobs data. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and KBH Home (KBH) are both taking the spotlight after impressive quarterly beats, and after the former reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Initial jobless claims came in 30,000 above the 200,000 estimate, and wholesale data came in lower-than-anticipated, but still marked a noteworthy benchmark after inflation yesterday hit an almost 40-year peak.
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Forecast: Relief Rally Extends for Aussie Dollar Ahead of US CPI

Risk on triggered after Fed Chair Powell hearing. Major Australian linked commodities push higher. Bear flag pattern still holds. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) bullish. Yesterday, Fed Chair Powell dampened hawkish hopes after emphasis was put on a mid-2022 inflation peak while reducing the ballooning balance sheet is likely to take place later this year. The U.S. dollar faded along with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields benefitting most USD crosses. The Australian Dollar was no exception with support from higher oil prices (inverse relationship with USD) enhancing commodity currency appeal. AUD associated commodities including natural gas, coal and iron ore all ticked higher giving added impetus to Aussie upside.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar dips, Powell sees “soft landing”, CAD extends gains

Wall Street Stocks Climb, Oil, Metals Soar, Yields Steady. Summary: Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Federal Reserve should be able to raise interest rates without damaging the job market in hearings before the US Senate. The Dollar eased against its Rivals with the Canadian Loonie outperforming. Oil prices soared an average of 4% while Gold and Silver climbed above 1%. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, settled 0.37% lower to 95.62 (95.89 yesterday). The US Dollar lost 0.66% against its Canadian counterpart (USD/CAD) to 1.2582 from 1.2662. In late New York trade, Sterling (GBP/USD) rallied 0.35% to 1.3627 from 1.3587 while the Euro (EUR/USD) was up at 1.1367 from 1.1340, up 0.36%. Stronger commodity prices lifted the Australian Dollar to 0.7210 (0.7182) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) gained 0.27% to 0.6783 from 0.6765 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar (USD/JPY) was little changed at 115.35 from 115.30 yesterday. The Greenback slumped against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) slid to 33.30 from 33.57 while the USD/SGD pair (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) dipped 0.40% to 1.3505 (1.3552). Global bond yields were steady. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield settled at 1.75% (1.76% yesterday). Two-year US bond rates were unchanged at 0.90%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.03% from -0.04% yesterday. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was last at 0.14% (0.13% yesterday).
MARKETS
bulletin-news.com

After Record Year of Job Gains, Hiring in the US Begins to Slow

Last month, hiring in the United States stalled as businesses battled to find workers and dealt with the consequences of the coronavirus. In December, employers employed just 199,000 individuals, a second month of lower-than-expected hiring. However, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, and earnings increased, according to the Labor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Futures muted, banks extend gains on high yields

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Monday after posting losses for their first week of the new year, while big banks extended gains as U.S. Treasury yields climbed a new two-year high. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.80% in early trading – a level last...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing ticked up to 54.6, services tumbled to 46.6

Japan PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 54.3 to 54.6 in January, below expectation of 55.0. PMI Services dropped sharply from 52.1 to 46.6. PMI Composite also dropped from 52.5 to 48.8. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Flash PMI data indicated that activity at Japanese private sector businesses dipped...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK PMIs: Consumer facing businesses hit hard, but others encouragingly robust

UK PMI manufacturing dropped form 57.9 to 56.9 in January, below expectation of 57.9. PMI Services ticked down from 53.6 to 53.3, well below expectation of 55.0. PMI Composite dropped from 53.6 to 53.4. All three indexes were at their 11-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit,...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Extends Slide

The Canadian dollar has started the week with losses, continuing the downswing we saw on Friday. USD/CAD is up over 1% since Thursday, as the US dollar is broadly higher against the major currencies. The week ended on a sour note for the Canadian dollar, due to weak Canadian data....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy