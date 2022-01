Reiki is divine energy, a blessing of the universe. This pure and unconditional form of love works mysteriously. The flow of Reiki, through your hands, is the love of the divine that flows out of your hands. It reaches the person or situation you intend to. This gentle soothing warmth is felt by every Reiki channel while doing self-healing or channelizing the energy to others.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO