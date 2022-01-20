ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Countersues Ericsson Over Use of 5G Patents

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has countersued Ericsson as a response to Ericsson’s lawsuits over Apple’s use of its 5G patents. Apple’s countersuit seeks to get a U.S. import ban on the Swedish firm’s mobile base station. Ericsson is suing Apple over the Cupertino firm’s continuing use of...

www.mactrast.com

