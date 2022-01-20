Apple Countersues Ericsson Over Use of 5G Patents

Ericsson stock (NASDAQ: ERIC) is up 3% in the past month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was down more than 6% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, the stock has returned -3.1% and -0.3%, respectively, following a strong sell-off in the broader markets. However, on both occasions the stock still performed better than the S&P 500. Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, reported a drop in sales in its Q3 2021 earnings in October, with revenue dropping to $6.27 billion from $6.4 billion in Q3 ’20. However, gross margins (43.1% to 44%) and operating margins (15% to 15.7%) saw an improvement, leading to a rise in EPS from $0.18 to $0.19 over this period. This, combined with Ericsson’s agreement to acquire Vonage, a cloud-based telecom company in a deal valued at close to $6.2 billion, saw the stock jump around 15% in late-2021. Additionally, Ericsson is set to announce its full-year 2021 earnings later this week.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO