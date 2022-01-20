Tod Brown is optimistic heading into his first season as UNM baseball head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Lobo baseball team is practicing as the season starts next month. Tod Brown is the new head coach for the team and he has liked what he’s seen from his squad so far.

“So far so good,” said Brown. “We had a great fall. We got a lot of work done and we got a chance to work out our guys. So, we have a good idea of what we have on the team. It’s the unknowns that is bothersome but I do know that we do have some good players that are talented and are really excited to get going and that’s a good place to start.”

While coach Brown is new to the Mountain West, he does know the importance of having strong hitters in the conference. “We want to be a swiss army knife at the plate this year offensively and I think what we have been doing during the fall and what we are doing now is kind of leading up to that,” said senior infielder, Cameron Willman.

The Lobos open their 2022 season against Oregon State on Feb. 18. Also, the annual First Pitch Banquet is this Friday at Sandia Golf Club.

