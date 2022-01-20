ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Trailer for the Neon-Drenched Sci-Fi Thriller EXPIRED with Hugo Weaving and Ryan Kwanten

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate has released a trailer for an intriguing-looking Australian sci-fi film titled Expired. The movie is set in the future in a "neon-drenched" Blade Runner type world, and it stars...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Weaving
Person
Ryan Kwanten
BGR.com

Netflix’s creepy new sci-fi series rocketed to #1 on the charts

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.
TV SERIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s Action Epic ‘Civil War’ at A24

After teaming for Academy Award winner “Ex Machina” and the upcoming project “Men,” A24 has announced Alex Garland’s latest movie, “Civil War.” Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near future America, plot details are being kept under wraps. In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018’s “Annihilation” and...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Ethan Hawke Joins Julia Roberts in the Netflix Thriller LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND

Ethan Hawke is set to star alongside Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Leave the World Behind. Also joining the cast is Myha’la Herrold (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies). The series is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel, and it’s “a story about two families, strangers to each...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Lionsgate#Australian#Dreamland#Toomelah#Vod
GeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For The Upcoming Shudder Horror Film SLAPFACE

Shudder has released a trailer for its upcoming horror film Slapface, and it looks like it’s going to tell an intriguing and creepy story! The film follows a young bullied boy, who encounters a strange monster that he begins to form an unhealthy bond with. This looks like a great movie and this trailer makes me want to watch the movie and see how the story plays out.
MOVIES
worcestermag.com

New on DVD: Journey to desert world with sci-fi saga 'Dune'

The first film in Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 11. "Dune": Timothee Chalamet plays young Paul Atreides, the ducal heir who realizes his destiny after arriving on the desert planet Arrakis. The cast also boasts Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista and Zendaya.
MOVIES
The Independent

In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Maika Monroe (“The Guest”), Karl Glusman (“Devs”) and Burn Gorman (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival. Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blonde looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job. She’d come across the script a...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Full Trailer for Netflix's Robot Sci-Fi Comedy BIGBUG From the Director of AMELIE

Netflix has released a full trailer for the upcoming sci-fi comedy Bigbug, which comes from director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the creator of films such as Amélie, Delicatessen, and City of Lost Children. For those of you familiar with Jaunet’s crazy and fun work, you know what to expect from this latest project of his, and this one looks vibrant, wacky, and wild.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most engrossing sci-fi thriller on HBO Max ASAP

It’s not often that a dystopian movie feels claustrophobic. After all, one of the most important things a film set in the future (or an alternate reality) has to do is to establish and explore the rules of its fictional setting. Very few dystopian films attempt to bring their worlds to life and keep their stories small at the same time.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘KIMI’ Trailer Reveals Steven Soderbergh's Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Zoë Kravitz

KIMI’s trailer is here to give us the first look at Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi thriller about an agoraphobic in a world ruled by technology. If the plot is not enough to put the movie on your radar (it should!), KIMI stars Zoë Kravitz as the lead, adding another good reason to catch it up when it releases on HBO Max next month.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Cynthia Erivo to Star in and Produce Sci-Fi Film ‘Blink Speed’ at Netflix

Cynthia Erivo is set to star in and produce a science-fiction film for Netflix titled “Blink Speed,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Netflix acquired the rights to Eric Brown’s short story “Blink Speed” in an auction, and Brown (“Queen Bitch and the High Horse”) is also writing the screenplay.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Android Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

"They have no qualms about replacing us." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Bigbug or Big Bug, the latest film from Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It seems to be a play on the idea of robots recognizing how flawed humans are, and containing them for their own safety. Set in the near future, the sci-fi film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) "Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul – or not!" It's arriving on Netflix in February for everyone to watch. The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This definitely looks as wacky and as wild as you'd expect from Jeunet, with plenty of weird characters and colorful sets. I need to watch this.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy