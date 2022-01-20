ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine crosses 50% mark for booster shots as state CDC reports 3 deaths, 1,384 new COVID cases

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of Mainers who are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots have received them. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement Thursday, as the state reports 1,384 new coronavirus cases — which is probably an undercount. With the omicron variant spreading so widely, the Maine...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine reaches vaccine milestone, 4th in nation to do so

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly, according to the Maine CDC. As of Friday, 422 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. 104 people are in critical care. 55 are on ventilators. There were 40 available ICU beds in the state as of Friday. The latest data from the Maine...
wabi.tv

Maine DOE reporting 35 Maine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 35 Maine schools are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Maine Department of Education. More than 500 schools have had cases in the last 30 days. Over that time, schools statewide have reported more than 8,600 cases. This is much higher than last week’s update of...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

COVID-19 hospitalizations dip in Maine

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine has dipped to 400. That number has been declining since hitting a record high of 436 last Thursday. The number of people in critical care has also taken a slight dip to 105, as has the number of people on ventilators, which currently stands at 50.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Maine Coronavirus
FOX59

Studies show booster shots needed against omicron variant, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Faribault Daily News

Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota

With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market. On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
foxbangor.com

Maine sees 1,799 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control said Tuesday that 1,779 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the state since its last update on Saturday and that 20 more Mainers have died after contracting the illness, bringing the statewide death toll so far to 1,623. The...
MAINE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Maine hits new high for COVID hospitalizations and positive tests; 1,555 new cases, 3 new deaths

Maine is reporting a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday with 1,555 additional cases and three more deaths. There are currently 436 people hospitalized with the virus in Maine, up from the previous peak of 413 reported Wednesday. One hundred and three people are in critical care and 53 are on ventilators. The state has 51 critical care beds available, including 10 for children.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

20 deaths and 1,779 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine since last week

Maine is reporting 1779 new cases of the coronavirus since the end of last week. That includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Maine CDC says 20 additional people have died with COVID-19. The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit another record-high yesterday. The Maine CDC reported 403...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Mainers#Omicron#The Maine Cdc
WSVN-TV

CDC: Florida surpasses 5 million COVID cases, reports over 49K new cases

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials said Florida has reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as the state nears its peak of cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Sunshine State reported 49,339 new cases on Friday for a total of 5,041,918 reported cases. Officials...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLOX

8,204 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day. Between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, MSDH reported 8,204 new cases and 26 deaths across the state. That report was released on Thursday morning following delays on Wednesday that prevented MSDH from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WPFO

3 more Mainers die as 1,384 additional coronavirus cases are reported

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three more Mainers have died, and 1,384 additional coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,691. The Maine CDC says it has tens of thousands of positive lab results waiting to be reviewed and processed, but the current wave is so large that it can't keep up, meaning the daily case counts have very little value at this point.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy