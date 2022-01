LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer. She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole. An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO