Politics

Boris Johnson warns of ‘disaster’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has warned that Russia faces “disaster” if President Vladimir Putin makes any sort of incursion into Ukraine

Speaking during a visit to a diagnostics centre in Taunton, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

“If Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine on any scale whatever I think that would be a disaster for not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world,” he said.

“The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.”

His comments came after US President Joe Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin wanted a full blown war, and would pay a “dear price” if he did mount a military incursion against Russia’s neighbour.

Speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden said believed Russia was preparing to take action, although he did not think Mr Putin had made a final decision.

He suggested that the US would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine.

On a visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border suggesting the numbers could double “on relatively short order”.

