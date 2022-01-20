Daywatch: Omicron surge appears to have peaked in Illinois | How to protect against fraudulent ‘pop-up’ COVID testing centers | Top editorial staff leaving A.V. Club

CTU workers direct vehicles lined up for COVID-19 testing outside of the Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Chicago. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

With COVID-19 testing in high demand in the Chicago area, medical experts and government officials are warning consumers to be extremely wary of substandard or fraudulent “pop-up” testing centers . Some of them have been found operating in sketchy settings while others have reportedly given patients fake results — or failed to return any results at all.

One Illinois-based chain of coronavirus testing sites, the Center for COVID Control, has temporarily shut down amid multiple investigations by federal authorities and various state agencies .

The Minnesota attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the company and its Illinois-based lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory Inc., alleging they collected patient samples but “either failed to deliver test results, or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate,” according to the agency’s news release.

— Angie Leventis Lourgos

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Illinois appears to be past the peak of its largest COVID-19 surge so far as cases and hospitalizations driven by the omicron variant are starting to decline, but officials urged continued caution as the state’s health care system remains under unprecedented strain.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called the latest trend “a welcome change after precipitous increases over the prior seven weeks.”

Marijuana edibles are becoming increasingly popular, but doctors warn the substances are prone to accidental consumption or may pack too much of a wallop for new users. Newly released numbers show marijuana overdose-related calls in Illinois jumped significantly after legalization, mainly due to edibles — but remained far below the number of calls for other legal drugs, including alcohol.

The number of calls to the Illinois Poison Center for cannabis rose from 487 in 2019, to 743 in 2020, the year recreational weed was legalized in the state, and increased again to 855 in 2021.

People around the world breathed cleaner air after the economy ground to a halt during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. But Chicago and its suburbs missed out on the temporary reprieve from lung-damaging, life-shortening pollution.

A new analysis suggests a key reason why dirty air problems continued here while other cities saw clear skies for the first time in years: Pollution from diesel trucks and locomotives barely changed in the Chicago area, one of the nation’s major freight hubs.

“Belief” and “trust” are two words that resonate for Loyola and its first-year coach, Drew Valentine. The Ramblers have won 10 straight and, at 14-2, are off to their best 16-game start since the 1965-66 season.

Valentine — who spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Loyola before being named head coach in April after Porter Moser went to Oklahoma — has been a steadying presence , navigating the Ramblers through COVID-19 challenges.

Top editorial staff at the Chicago-based A.V. Club, a sister publication to The Onion, are exiting the entertainment website en masse after refusing a mandatory relocation to new offices in Los Angeles .

The seven employees, including the managing editor, TV editor and film editor, all gave the West Coast move the thumbs-down by a Jan. 15 deadline imposed by the A.V. Club’s owner, New York-based G/O Media.

“It really was a decision based on our commitment to Chicago and to the Midwestern roots of the A.V. Club, and how that informs what we value in this work and what we believe to be the guiding principles of the website,” said Managing Editor Erik Adams, 36.