Opinion: Yes, the unvaxxed should pay more for their care

Dale Weeks was a 78-year-old, fully-vaccinated, retired school superintendent from Seymour, Iowa, who developed a potentially-lethal case of sepsis. The only hospital in the state that had room for him was a small rural one without adequate facilities to treat his case, and he had to wait 15 days to be moved to a larger hospital with better treatment options. By the time he was able to be operated on, his sepsis had worsened, and he died soon thereafter. His delay in finding adequate treatment had an obvious cause — too many hospital beds were being occupied by a surge of unvaccinated patients who had contracted Covid-19. There have undoubtedly been similar, less-publicized cases in Michigan and elsewhere.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO