ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

These Schools & Businesses In Maryland Will Be Closed, Delayed Due To Snow

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J215I_0dqrFo4800
Cars on a snowbound road in Maryland Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

The snowy weather is causing delays and closures in Maryland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state until 1 p.m. which means its going to be a messy commute.

Here is a list of delays complied by WTOP for Jan.20:

Public Schools

  • Frederick County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay, will re-evaluate conditions in the morning
  • Howard County Public Schools: All Howard County public elementary and middle schools, including the Digital Education Center, will open 2 hours late. All high schools will be closed for students. High school after school activities are also canceled.
  • Montgomery County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay. Bus service will be provided on a two-hour-delayed schedule.
  • Prince George's County Public Schools: Virtual learning for all students at regularly scheduled time. Telework for all school-based staff. Central office staff should report two hours late. Emergency personnel must report to work on time.
  • Washington County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay. All WCPS schools will be operating on a two-hour delay.

Private Schools

  • Barrie School: Opens at 10 a.mm
  • Brookewood School: 2 Hour Delay. HS Exams moved to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
  • Christ Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Forcey Christian School: 2 Hour Delay
  • German International School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Maryland School for the Deaf: 2 Hour Delay
  • Mater Amoris Montessori School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Tarbiyah Academy: 2 Hour Delay
  • The Avalon School: 2 Hour Delay
  • The Heights School: 2 Hour Delay

Colleges/Universities

  • Howard Community College: Code Yellow

Federal Government

  • Fort Meade: Open - Liberal Leave Authorized
  • Social Security Administration: Baltimore 2 Hour Delay
  • United States District Court MD Greenbelt: Delayed opening at 10:00 a.m.

Local Government

  • Carroll County Government: Due to impending inclement weather, Carroll County Government offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

For more information go to WTOP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Students Plan Walk Out Over COVID-19 In Montgomery County

Students attending Montgomery County Public Schools plan to stage a walk out on Jan. 21, over what they claim are unsafe conditions due to the spread of COVID-19. In a digital flyer posted on Instagram and will presumably be handed out at classrooms, students contend that, "school is only spreading COVID and taking teachers and students away from classrooms. For this reason schools need to go virtual TEMPORARILY."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Magruder High Shooting Causes Outrage, Fear

Fear and outrage swept through one community in Maryland Friday after a student was seriously injured in a school shooting. Students at Magruder High School in Rockville were held in the building until around 6 p.m. -- nearly five hours after one of their peers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Montgomery County police and parents on Twitter.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Howard County, MD
Education
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Howard Community College#Wtop#Wcps#A Mm Brookewood School#Christ Episcopal School#District Court#Carroll County Government
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Singer From Hudson Valley Involved In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers. The Rockland County man, from Spring Valley, was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan Sentra when he was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m., PA State Police said.
Daily Voice

Viral Facebook Post Shows PA Teacher Taping Mask On To Child's Face (PHOTO)

A Pennsylvania school has issued an apology after a viral Facebook post included a photo of a teacher taping on children's face mask. The image first appeared on Facebook by a group called “North Penn Stronger Together" on Monday, according to the New York Post. The photo was later confirmed to have been taken at Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield after the school issued an apology.
HATFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

SEE: Jitney Bus Plows Into Paterson Apartment

UPDATE: Firefighters reported only minor injuries after a jitney collided with an SUV and slammed into a ground-floor apartment in Paterson overnight. City Wide Towing removed the bus on a flatbed after it knocked a fire hydrant off its base and crashed into the three-story building at the corner of Pearl and Summer streets around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Killed In I-91 Crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on I-91 that claimed the life of a Connecticut man. Fairfield County resident Terrence McNichol, age 47, of Bridgeport, was killed around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, during a crash with another vehicle on I-91 in Hartford County in Rocky Hill, said the Connecticut State Police.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Jewish Singer Seriously Hurt In I-78 Crash, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from New York was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.The Spring Valley man was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan S…
Daily Voice

North Jersey Stop & Shop Unveils Revamped Store (PHOTOS)

A Bergen County Stop & Shop has reopened after a renovation. The newly-remodeled store in Washington Avenue in Dumont is noticeably brighter and more modern and offers new features are centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options made to make grocery shopping easier. Highlights of the remodeled Dumont store...
Daily Voice

Popular Deli In Hudson Valley Announces Closure

A popular seafood deli and market has closed its door for good after the owners failed to find a buyer. The owners of Ulster County staple Sea Deli Select Seafood, located in Kingston, announced on Facebook they planned to close as of Monday, Jan. 17, the location after reaching their 70s and wanting to retire, but they can't find a buyer.
Daily Voice

Burglar Who Crawled Into Bed With Underage Girl Wanted In Maryland: Police

A man broke into a home in Silver Spring and crawled into bed with an underage girl -- now police have released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying him. The juvenile girl woke up to an unknown man lying in her bed on the 500 block of Thayer Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to Montgomery County Police.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy