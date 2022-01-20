These Schools & Businesses In Maryland Will Be Closed, Delayed Due To Snow

Cars on a snowbound road in Maryland Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

The snowy weather is causing delays and closures in Maryland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state until 1 p.m. which means its going to be a messy commute.

Here is a list of delays complied by WTOP for Jan.20:

Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay, will re-evaluate conditions in the morning

Howard County Public Schools: All Howard County public elementary and middle schools, including the Digital Education Center, will open 2 hours late. All high schools will be closed for students. High school after school activities are also canceled.

Montgomery County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay. Bus service will be provided on a two-hour-delayed schedule.

Prince George's County Public Schools: Virtual learning for all students at regularly scheduled time. Telework for all school-based staff. Central office staff should report two hours late. Emergency personnel must report to work on time.

Washington County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay. All WCPS schools will be operating on a two-hour delay.

Private Schools

Barrie School: Opens at 10 a.mm

Brookewood School: 2 Hour Delay. HS Exams moved to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Christ Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay

Forcey Christian School: 2 Hour Delay

German International School: 2 Hour Delay

Maryland School for the Deaf: 2 Hour Delay

Mater Amoris Montessori School: 2 Hour Delay

Tarbiyah Academy: 2 Hour Delay

The Avalon School: 2 Hour Delay

The Heights School: 2 Hour Delay

Colleges/Universities

Howard Community College: Code Yellow

Federal Government

Fort Meade: Open - Liberal Leave Authorized

Social Security Administration: Baltimore 2 Hour Delay

United States District Court MD Greenbelt: Delayed opening at 10:00 a.m.

Local Government

Carroll County Government: Due to impending inclement weather, Carroll County Government offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

For more information go to WTOP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.