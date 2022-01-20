ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Search Underway For Missing 13-Year-Old Boy From Maryland

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Missing 13-year-old Jeffrey Tomas Jesus Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in fining a missing 13-year-old boy from Silver Spring.

Jeffrey Tomas Jesus was last seen on Jan. 19 in the 7500 block of Maple Ave. in Takoma Park, according to Montgomery County Police.

Jeffrey is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen carrying a light green backpack and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a red beanie, camouflage joggers and blue/red Vans sneakers.

Police and family are deeply concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeffrey Tomas Jesus is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Comments / 20

Baltimore Baby
3d ago

Ever since Maryland became a Sanctuary State a lot of missing Latino teenagers. A girl is missing too. Unfortunately all those teens killed by gangbangers.

Reply
5
