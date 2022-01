The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission says cryptocurrency exchanges will be a chief focus on his agency’s crackdown on digital assets this year. As Bloomberg reports, SEC Chair Gary Gensler says he hopes trading platforms will take measures this year to be more closely regulated by the federal government. The chairman said this extra scrutiny is vital so that people investing in crypto receive the same protection they would if they were investing in stocks.

