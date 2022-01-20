ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

On-Duty Oklahoma Police Officers Help Out in the Classroom During Staff Shortages

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUzxp_0dqrECgR00

Some of Oklahoma’s finest officers stepped out of the patrol cars and into the classrooms Tuesday in local Cleveland County schools. The grassroots initiative was based on immediate need rather than a social program. Basically, the city of Moore, Ok., faced staffing shortages this week, and a few local cops covered teaching shifts as substitutes.

Photos posted on the Moore Police Department website depict officers teaching sixth-grade classes at Apple Creek Elementary. The department said additional officers have served at Houchin and Broadmoore, as well. Officers continue to receive paychecks from the city police fund. The in-school work borders somewhere between volunteer work and an “all hands on deck” civic pride.

“We are thankful to be able to assist our community during these difficult times,” MPD wrote on Facebook.

Officers Volunteered for the Job

Located about 15 minutes south of Oklahoma City, Moore regularly faces substitute teacher shortages. Their plight is a common one: many metropolitan school districts in the US face public school teacher shortages. Finding capable substitutes is an even bigger challenge.

Luckily, according to the city, Moore enjoys a long-established history of juggling resources. Moore Chief of Police Todd R. Gibson said that between six and eight uniformed officers are subbing in various classrooms this week while on duty. The schools receive the “leg-up” free of charge, and the officers teach a variety of ages and subjects.

“Police officers did not have to participate, they chose to,” Gibson said. “These officers are deeply connected to the community and the schools. They always enjoy the opportunity to interact with the future of our community in a helpful way.”

Social Media Response

Some naysayers of the efforts criticized the police department for teaching in full uniform with guns armed. But the department responded in kind, explaining that the interactions help build relationships for the future.

“Everything starts with relationships. When you’ve already established a relationship, you’re not a scary authoritarian figure to our children. They understand that when you come in to provide a service and to help them, what our true desires are,” Moore Lt. Kyle Johnson said.

Detractors of the public service initiative also noted safety concerns due to the officers’ lack of COVID masks in the photos. Lt. Johnson responded directly to this concern, as well.

“Officers are adhering to all current school policies,” he said. “Every officer that reports for duty does full temp checks. We don’t allow officers to come to work that are sick or displaying symptoms. We take necessary protocols for people that have had exposures.”

Moore Public Schools said that the volunteering officers already interact with students frequently as part of planned safety programs on campus. In a statement issued to local news, the school district said the following:

“These officers are assigned to our school sites every day through safety partnerships we have with the Moore Police and Oklahoma City Police Departments. Our students see and interact with their on-site School Resource Officers (SRO) while they attend school.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Family of Moab Murder Victims Speaks Out on Recent Updates in Case

Kylen Schulte and her wife, Crystal Turner, met their ends in Moab, Utah back in August. People reported seeing them last in mid-August. That’s around the same time that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie passed through the Utah town. As a result, the FBI and local cops thought that Laundrie might be involved in the double homicide. However, they recently announced that there is no evidence supporting Laundrie’s link to the case. Kylen’s father, Sean-Paul Schulte recently spoke out about this announcement.
MOAB, UT
Outsider.com

Texas Girl Gets Trapped in Sewage Drain With Two Massive Snakes

It’s tempting to believe that kids these days have turned into couch potatoes. However, there are still some who are out there exploring the great outdoors and having grand adventures in their own backyards. Tori, a 12-year-old girl from Southlake, Texas, was playing outside with her sister when she decided to explore a drainage pipe.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Outsider.com

Hunter Dies After Being Bitten by Boar He Just Shot: Report

The wild hogs we hunt in America are completely different animals than the boar they hunt in Europe. However, there are some key similarities. Among those are their short temper and sharp tusks. As a result, European wild boars are smaller than their American counterparts but are no less dangerous. One Italian hunter found that out the hard way when a boar fatally attacked him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Cleveland County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Moore, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Expert Driver Demonstrates Ridiculous 14-Point Turn on the Edge of a Cliff

One expert driver amazed the world with his ridiculous 14-point turn on the cliff’s edge and shocked a Driver’s Ed instructor or two. First of all, the video looks pretty flash. It’s part-fear, part-amazing as the blue six-seat Baojun 360 minivan moves the shifter multiple times to turn around on a cliffside road likely in China, India, Azerbaijan, or Nepal.
INDIA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Recalls When ‘Crazed Homeless Guy’ Tried to ‘Kill’ Her: ‘Hollywood Is Terrifying’

NCIS actress Pauley Perrette shared a terrifying encounter she had with a homeless man years ago, after another woman died in an attack. “#BriannaKupfer… Murdered by a homeless man with a long crime record,” tweeted the NCIS star. “November 2015… Me. A crazed homeless guy with a long record attacked and tried to kill me The list of those attacked or killed by criminal homeless in LA is too long to type here Hollywood is terrifying. RIP”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#City Police#Guns#Mpd
Outsider.com

Walmart Announces Big Investment in Vertical Farming Company

Brick-and-mortar behemoth Walmart said Tuesday that it plans to invest in Plenty, a vertical farming company specializing in leafy greens. Walmart expects to carry Plenty’s leafy greens in all California stores by the end of the year. Walmart did not disclose their exact contribution to the start-up, but the...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Ford Bronco ‘Popemobile’ Being Auctioned to Raise Money for Detroit Homeless Population

A custom Ford Bronco is being auctioned off in a benefit for the Detroit homeless population. Here are all of the specs. A Ford Bronco is helping out a great cause. The auto company has custom-designed one of their most famous models in an effort to raise money for the Pope Francis Center. Located in Detroit, the organization provides services for the homeless.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: The Heartbreaking Story of How Pernell Roberts Lost His Only Son

Pernell Roberts, who played Adam Cartwright on the classic Western series “Bonanza,” had to go through a parent’s worst nightmare. Roberts had a son named Chris Roberts with his first wife, Vera Mowry. One day, he was out riding his motorcycle in 1989. At the time he was 38 years old. Chris Roberts ended up getting into a deadly motorcycle accident that cost him his life.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Fans Decide on the Worst Series of the Franchise

There are a couple good “CSI” series in the franchise that fans are crazy about, and one they could pretty much do without. There’s the OG “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: NY”, “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: Cyber,” and the recent iteration, “CSI: Vegas.” “Vegas” harkens back to “CSI”‘s roots, bringing Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom into the fold.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Big Winter Storm Threatens East Coast, Could Bring Foot of Snow

Boston and New York may be in for another foot or more of snow as a strong winter nor’easter tears through the region this upcoming weekend. New York will probably experience high winds and accumulation starting late Friday night, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty told the New York Post. The nor’easter may range as widely as Maine to North Carolina. But Massachusetts is set to bear the brunt of the storm.
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star’s Crossover Comments Don’t Paint Bright Future for Dylan McDermott on ‘Law & Order’

FBI star Jeremy Sisto once spoke about a potential crossover into the Law & Order universe. Sisto currently stars in the series as Assistant Special in Charge Jubal Valentine. He previously played NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo on the NBC hit crime drama. While he said that he would adore being able to do a crossover between the networks and franchises, it may not happen for several reasons.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

376K+
Followers
38K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy