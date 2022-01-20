ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sturgill Simpson Replacing Danny McBride in ‘Godzilla’ Director’s New Movie

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AM7vF_0dqrEBni00

Sturgill Simpson is stepping away from music. However, that doesn’t mean that he’s going to disappear from the public eye. Recently, Simpson joined the cast of Gareth Edwards’ upcoming film. He replaced Eastbound and Down star Danny Hicks in the role.

Fans probably won’t be surprised to see Sturgill Simpson on the big screen. When he let the world know that his music career was over, he said he wanted to take on new challenges. Additionally, Simpson has been in a handful of movies over the years. For instance, he appears in The Dead Don’t Die and The Hunt. Now, he has joined the cast of Gareth Edwards’ upcoming film True Love.

At the time of writing, details about True Love are sparse. Deadline reported yesterday that Sturgill Simpson replaced Danny McBride in a role in the film. However, we don’t know anything about the character he will play. In fact, he doesn’t yet show up on the film’s IMDB page. That same page states that the plot details for the film are “under wraps,” but Deadline reports that it will be a near-future sci-fi movie.

The page does list some other cast members. For instance, True Love will feature Gemma Chen. Marvel fans will recognize her as Sersi from Eternals. Additionally, Benedict Wong is attached to the film. He was in The Martian, Annihilation, and plays the character Wong in multiple Marvel Films. Allison Janney, known for such films as Juno, The Help, and Hairspray is also attached to the film.

Deadline reports that Danny McBride stepped away from the film due to scheduling conflicts. Right now, Halloween Ends, the third in a trilogy of sequels to John Carpenter’s horror classic, is in production. McBride co-penned the script for that film and may be involved with its production. At the same time, True Love is currently filming in Thailand. His departure from the film made room for Sturgill Simpson.

Is Sturgill Simpson Focusing on Acting?

“Maybe,” is the only real answer to this question. Over the years, Sturgill Simpson has proved that he’s unpredictable. For instance, everyone started branding him as a country star, so he released Sound and Fury. That was a psychedelic rock album with a companion anime film of the same name. Then, he cut some bluegrass records and capped his solo career off with the traditional country banger The Ballad of Dood & Juanita.

Right now, the world is waiting on the Martin Scorsese-helmed Killers of the Flower Moon. In that film, Sturgill Simpson appears alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and fellow musician Jason Isbell. That film is in post-production at the moment and is expected to hit theaters later this year.

Really, only time will tell what the future holds for Sturgill Simpson. It seems like he’s continuing his career-long habit of chasing what makes him happy. So, whatever happens, we’re here for it.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

One ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Is Over 100 Years Old

Would you believe there is one Gilligan’s Island star who is over 100 years old?. Let us make it clear, though, that the only living original cast member is Tina Louise. Longtime fans know that she played Ginger Grant on the CBS sitcom and is 87 years old. So, who is this actor who is above the century mark?
CELEBRITIES
wmky.org

Sturgill Simpson on Muddy Bottom Blues

Program #273 (January 14 at 8:00pm and January 15 at 3:00pm) Sturgill Simpson became the face of 21st century outlaw country, a self-styled maverick who didn't follow the rules of either modern or classic country. High Top Mountain, his 2013 debut, recalled the brawny swagger of Waylon Jennings, but by...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Danny Hicks
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
John Carpenter
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Stunt Double Opens Up About Landing Role on ‘The Alamo’

Out of 18 stuntmen who worked on The Alamo, there are only about two who are still living. And one of them is John Wayne’s stunt double, Dean Smith. In a recent interview with A Word on Westerns, Smith told the story of how he landed a role on The Alamo, and what it was like being a stuntman on the classic picture. He did seven or eight movies with Wayne over the course of his career, but perhaps none was as iconic as The Alamo.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Sci Fi#Martian#Marvel Films#Hairspray#Mcbride Co
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding. In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Opened Up About Her Relationship with Merle Haggard: ‘Heard He Had a Crush on Me’

During her long and illustrious career, Dolly Parton made a lot of good friends. One of those friends was the legendary Merle Haggard. Parton has always been a flirt. That is something she has embraced with her personality, but never let it go too far. Despite playing the game and walking the line when telling some stories, Dolly opened up about her relationship with Haggard in her 2020 book.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson Reaches Agreement with Ex-Husband for Montana Ranch

There has been an update in the Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce fallout. He now owns part of their Montana ranch. The 14-acre property will no longer be a full 14. Blackstock will be receiving 5% of the ranch. The two parties came to an agreement as they work out the details following their split. This latest turn of events is a bit of an update from an earlier story.
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

376K+
Followers
38K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy