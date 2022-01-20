ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Cold front creates slick roads across Northeastern and Central PA

By Logan Westrope
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlSGL_0dqrE3p900

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Snow covered roads are causing a slow commute for some drivers as the latest winter weather system moves through Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

A cold front will pass through Pennsylvania this morning, along with some snow showers. This may create a few slick spots for the morning commute.

Areas most likely to see these snow showers will be in the Southern Tier and Poconos, where a coating to an inch or two may fall. Temperatures continue to drop today from the 20s to the teens by this evening.

Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar

Overnight will be partly cloudy and very cold. Lows fall in the single digits. Wind chill values will be below zero at times.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42civw_0dqrE3p900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yld4X_0dqrE3p900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egxuL_0dqrE3p900

High pressure is in control Friday with plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold with highs only in the mid to upper teens. Friday night will be another cold night, as lows fall into the single digits (a few spots may be sub-zero).

School and Business Closings

Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low and mid-20s. A passing flurry or snow shower is likely Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday is dry with more clouds than sunshine.

An area of low pressure will bring scattered snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s.

For the latest road conditions visit 511PA.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Light snow causes school delays, slick roads

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our region saw a light snowfall overnight and PennDOT even put some restrictions in place. Eyewitness News found crews leaf blowing away a light dusting of snow from sidewalks in Downtown Scranton. There was also a light dusting on many parked vehicles. But higher elevations could be […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PennDOT issues alert for drivers in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- PennDOT has issued an alert warning drivers in Susquehanna County that I-81 Northbound is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. The closure impacts the area between Exit 223 New Milford and Exit 230 Great Bend.   Roads are expected to reopen by 12 PM.  For more information on travel conditions visit the PennDOT website […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WBRE

Area communities still working to clear streets after Monday snow

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the clean-up from last weekend’s snowstorm continues across our region, one area community is cracking down on those who violate the snow parking ban. Hazleton officials say illegally parked vehicles hindered snow removal and continue to slow with clean-up operations. The same message is being said from officials […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Route 487 closed in Columbia County, detours in place

ORANGEVILLE BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, an early morning crash has closed a portion of Route 487. Route 487 is closed in both directions between Route 93 (Berwick Road) in Orangeville Borough and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township after a crash. A detour for commercial vehicles is in place using Interstate 80, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania
WBRE

Missing monkeys captured after truck carrying 100 crashed in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The most unusual story we’ve seen in a while and one we’ve been covering since Friday night. Several monkeys scampered away from a crash scene leading to a difficult search. We now know that the search is finally over. A monkey climbing a tree along a Pennsylvania highway is just […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Cloud of smoke visible as tractor-trailer catches fire on Interstate 380

MONROE COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WRBE/WYOU) — Police and firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer that caught fire around 9:00 Friday morning on Interstate 380. State troopers say the Interstate 80 West exit, going towards Scranton off of Interstate 380 was closed, as well as I-380. Traffic is stopped at MM2 on I-380 North, just before the […]
WBRE

Auto shops filled with undrivable cars due to shortage of staff and parts

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As another cold blast heads our way, local auto body shops are seeing an increase in vehicle damages because of the winter weather. Local body shops are seeing an uptick in vehicle damages due to recent winter weather. We’re here at Tim’s Auto Body Shop in Stroudsburg. Management tells us they’re […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Several cats missing after house fire in Taylor

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several cats are missing after a fire damaged a Lackawanna County home. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Taylor in the 300 block of Sibley Avenue. According to firefighters, flames started in a second-floor room. Officials stated two people and four dogs inside the home escaped safely. However, […]
TAYLOR, PA
WBRE

Crews battle Newport Township house fire, frozen hydrants slowed process

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battle smoke in cold temperatures in a Newport Township house fire, Saturday. Smoke was seen for a distance as Newport Township Fire Department responded to a double complex home for the report of a fire around 1:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Main Avenue. According to […]
NEWPORT, PA
WBRE

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teacher in Tobyhanna uses ice to make unique artwork

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many of us hate ice, you have to scrape it off your car, you can slip and fall on it it’s not ideal for most. However, one teacher who lives in the Poconos loves ice. Kristin Krisch takes icycles and turns them into artwork at her home in Lake Naomi. […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 23

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how former Pennslyvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai will not be running for governor and how Senate Pro Tempe Jake Corman is looking to have Philadelphia’s District Attorney impeached. He […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy