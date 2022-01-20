Cold front creates slick roads across Northeastern and Central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Snow covered roads are causing a slow commute for some drivers as the latest winter weather system moves through Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

A cold front will pass through Pennsylvania this morning, along with some snow showers. This may create a few slick spots for the morning commute.

Areas most likely to see these snow showers will be in the Southern Tier and Poconos, where a coating to an inch or two may fall. Temperatures continue to drop today from the 20s to the teens by this evening.

Overnight will be partly cloudy and very cold. Lows fall in the single digits. Wind chill values will be below zero at times.







High pressure is in control Friday with plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold with highs only in the mid to upper teens. Friday night will be another cold night, as lows fall into the single digits (a few spots may be sub-zero).

Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low and mid-20s. A passing flurry or snow shower is likely Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday is dry with more clouds than sunshine.

An area of low pressure will bring scattered snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s.

For the latest road conditions visit 511PA.com .

