CHICAGO (CBS) — While checking COVID-19 vaccine cards, a restaurant employee told a CBS 2 staffer they’ve confiscated about 20 cards they believed to be fake while enforcing the city mandate. It got us thinking – how are they checking, and are private businesses that are charged with enforcing the city’s rules allowed to take away those cards? CBS 2’s Tara Molina, who has tracked this from the beginning, went right to the top with those questions. It’s a tough spot to be in for Chicago businesses, since there is no city technology in place to verify vaccination. So what should a business...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO