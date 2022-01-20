ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. preparing for possible future COVID variants -White House

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is preparing for future variants of COVID-19, White House chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC in an interview that aired on Thursday as the Omicron-related wave of cases appeared to be easing in parts of the country.

"We're prepared. We're increasing the production of tests. We're increasing the production of masks," Klain said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday.

"We have to be prepared for whatever comes next... there's a lot of steps left in fighting this pandemic. We are taking those steps."

Prerna Bhanot
3d ago

They were informed to expect a big surge during holidays.. they decided to not act on it, creating insane shortage of tests and masks. They had a whole year to prepare for this kind of scenario. All the promise about creating resources to tackle covid were just vote gaining tactics.. false promises!! And yet again they making false promises!

