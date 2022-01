Preview stills have been released ahead of the upcoming episode of “Our Beloved Summer”!. On the previous episode of “Our Beloved Summer,” Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) were presented with a difficult conflict of choice in danger of facing a repeat of their past now again in the present. Also at the end of the episode, Guk Yeon Soo cried as she said, “I don’t want to be alone again,” to her grandmother who was preparing to move to a nursing home.

