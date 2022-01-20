ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Kids into Coding for $10

For entrepreneurs, there are plenty of good reasons to learn how to code . The biggest one is simply that the world is going more and more digital and knowing how to code gives you a better handle on the technology that could make or break your business in the future.

Learning something like coding from scratch as an adult is difficult. If you want to spare your kids that trouble, start getting them into coding at a young age with help from CodeSpark Academy . Get three months access for 66 percent off for a limited time.

CodeSpark Academy is designed to teach kids ages 4 to 9 the foundations of computer science through puzzles, coding challenges, and creative tools to keep their minds sharp and their futures bright. And to also give them something productive to do when mommy and daddy are trying to work from home. There are no ads or in-game purchases to confuse kids — just a focus on the coding fundamentals. Kids will learn concepts like sequencing, loops, conditional statements, events, Boolean logic and sorting, variables, and more — all things they'd learn in an entry-level coding class in high school or college.

CodeSpark Academy has won a Gold Award from the Parents' Choice Foundation, a KAPi Award, an Academics' Choice Award from Brain Toy, and was named a Best Digital Tool in 2020 by the American Association of School Librarians. It's also kidSAFE COPPA Certified and part of the HOMER family, a philanthropic organization that's dedicated to helping kids everywhere start their learning journey.

CodeSpark Academy supports up to three profiles on a single subscription, so one subscription is enough for the whole family, probably. Help your kids start their coding journey with three months of CodeSpark Academy , on sale now for 66 percent off $29 at just $9.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

