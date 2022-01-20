ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Extend Offers to six Recruits

By Russ Heltman
The offers ranged from unranked prospects to established four-star talents.

CINCINNATI — It's a jam-packed week on the recruiting trail for Cincinnati football. Here are the latest offers from the program starting with 2023 four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers.

According to 247Sports , The Wiregrass Ranch (Fla.) wideout is the 40th-ranked receiver in the country and the 295th recruit overall. He holds 26 offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, and Miami. Take a look at his highlights here .

Next, we have 2024 offensive guard Peter Jones out of Malvern Prep (Pa.).

The sophomore is not ranked but has eight offers from teams like Boston College, Maryland, and Kentucky. Watch his highlights here .

Cincinnati made it a trio of Carrollwood Day (Fla.) offers this week when they targeted cornerback Eddie Pleasant III. The 2023 prospect is teammates with fellow UC targets Anthony Carrie and Bredell Richardson .

Pleasant is unranked but now holds six offers, including interest from Georgia Tech, Iowa, and Penn State. Watch his highlights here .

Crossing the halfway mark of this recruiting roundup, we have 2023 four-star linebacker Troy Bowles.

According to 247Sports , the Jesuit (Fla.) product is the fourth-ranked linebacker nationally and 43rd player overall. Rivals has him rated as the 92nd player overall. Check out his highlights here .

Cincinnati also offered another 2023 player in three-star running back Drew Pickett, out of Russell County (Ala.).

According to 247Sports , Pickett is the 30th-ranked running back nationally and the 443rd overall recruit. Rivals has him pegged as the 29th-ranked running back in the country. Watch his highlights here .

Last but not least, we have defensive lineman Darold Dengohe from La Salle College (Pa.).

Dengohe is unranked, and Cincinnati is the first school to offer him a scholarship. He has interest from four other schools in UConn, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Temple.

