Coppell, TX

Coppell home heavily damaged by fire; one of ten reported in North Texas overnight

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

A Coppell home has been destroyed by fire overnight, one of nearly a dozen fires reported in Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Coppell fire was on Richmond Court, a cul-de-sac near South Denton Tap and Sandy Lake Road.

With winds gusting at up to 35 miles-an-hour, the flames had a huge head start when fire crews pulled up just before 9 p.m. The fire was already through the roof and did tremendous damage to the two-story home. Although the home is heavily damaged, everyone got out okay and no injuries were reported.

The fierce winds were also a factor in a number of other home and business fires in the area including four in Dallas, three in Fort Worth and one each in Balch Springs, Hurst and North Richland Hills.

