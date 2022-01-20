Beshear vetoes redistricting maps
FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed legislation that would redraw congressional and statehouse districts.
Both redistricting measures overwhelmingly passed earlier this month.
In his messages, the governor accused state Republicans of political gerrymandering.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Beshear said one look at the proposed maps reveals that those who drafted them had intentions of swaying political power in their districts.
House Speaker David Osborne said the redistricting plan meets all legal considerations and that the GOP lawmakers will override the veto.
