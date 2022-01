Multiple apartments were gutted by a massive blaze Monday morning at a DeKalb County complex, officials said. Crews were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums just outside of Clarkston around 6:45 a.m. after multiple calls about a building on fire, DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said from the scene. On arrival, firefighters went into defensive mode to get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings, he said.

