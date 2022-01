A man is in the hospital after being shot in Crowley last night.

Just before 10 p.m. Crowley police and Tarrant County deputies were sent to a home on Mackinac Drive where they found the victim with life-threatening wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but no condition has been released. Investigators have not said who shot him -- or why.

