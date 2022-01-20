ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Israel police chief orders probe into NSO spyware claims

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's police chief said Thursday that he had ordered an extensive investigation into a newspaper's claims that the force had used controversial Israeli spyware to hack the phones of protesters, mayors and other citizens under investigation without proper authorization.

Earlier this week a Hebrew-language business paper published an investigative report claiming that the police had used the NSO Group's Pegasus hacking software to surveil leaders of a protest movement against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a raft of other alleged misuses of the technology.

The police have dismissed the report as inaccurate and said they only operate according to the law, but the publication drew outcry from lawmakers and prompted multiple investigations by various Israeli authorities into the allegations. The NSO Group said it does not identify its clients.

The NSO Group, an Israeli spyware company, has faced mounting scrutiny over its Pegasus software, which has been linked to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians across the globe. In November, the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO, barring the company from using certain U.S. technologies, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.”

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that immediately following the report's publication, police launched “a thorough internal investigation” that has yet to find any instances of unlawful surveillance. He called on the paper to provide “concrete details that will allow us to inspect the alleged incidents.”

Tuesday's Calcalist article didn't name any of the people whose phones were allegedly hacked, nor did it cite any current or former sources in the police, government or NSO. The report referred to eight alleged examples of the police’s secretive signal intelligence unit employing Pegasus to surveil Israeli citizens, including hacking phones of protesters, mayors, a murder suspect and opponents of the Jerusalem Pride Parade, all without a court order or a judge's oversight.

The company says its products are intended to be used against criminals and terrorists, and that it does not control how its clients use the software. Israel, which regulates the company, has not said whether its own security forces use the spyware.

Earlier this week, Israeli lawmakers called for a parliamentary investigation into the allegations, and both the attorney general and state comptroller said they were looking into the claims of misuse.

Shabtai said that “if it turns out that there were specific instances in which regulations were violated, the police under my command will work to improve and correct," pledging full transparency. At the same time, he defended the police’s lawful use of such technologies to combat crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Insider Q&A: Internet guardian Ron Deibert of Citizen Lab

BOSTON — (AP) — The internet watchdog Citizen Lab has been remarkably effective in calling to account governments and private sector firms that use information technology to put people in peril. Its digital sleuths at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs are best known for...
INTERNET
WSB Radio

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities on Monday launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge. About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the coordinator for polio program. The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed decline in COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

BERLIN — (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

BEIRUT — (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters deployed inside a prison in northeast Syria on Monday, closing in on the facility’s last wing controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said. The raid follows the surrender of hundreds of Islamic State fighters and aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the group in years.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

UK to probe lawmaker's claim she was fired over Muslim faith

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that when she was demoted in 2020,...
U.K.
WSB Radio

4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

BERLIN — (AP) — A lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday and wounded four people, some of them seriously, before killing himself, police said. The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
WSB Radio

Lebanon's former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he was suspending his work in politics and will not run in parliamentary elections scheduled in May. The decision marks the first time in three decades that the powerful Sunni family is out of politics and comes as Lebanon is in the throes of a financial meltdown.
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — The Taliban and western diplomats have begun their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will be...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Scholz: 'Dismay' over fatal shooting at German university

BERLIN — (AP) — A lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday and wounded four people, before killing himself, police said. One woman who was shot reportedly died a few hours after being shot in the head, German news agency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Police#Spyware#Nso#Ap#Israeli#The Nso Group
WSB Radio

Lawmaker's claim of anti-Muslim bias is new blow to UK govt

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith — the latest allegation of wrongdoing that is shaking the Conservative government and Johnson’s grip on power.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Kosovo tightens COVID measures for people entering country

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo on Monday tightened COVID-19 measures for people coming into the country amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The Health Ministry said that if people coming into Kosovo want to avoid quarantining for a week they should have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses plus a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Burkina Faso's President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by mutinous soldiers, two of the rebellious soldiers told The Associated Press by phone early Monday. They did not say where Kabore is being held, but said he is in a safe place.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case

A pro-Trump social media influencer who posted video of himself at the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot was sentenced on Monday to three months of home detention after a federal prosecutor accused him of abusing his online platform to stir up the mob. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy