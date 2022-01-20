ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
APTOPIX Australian Open Djokovic FILE - Recently deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic, explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.” (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File) (Darko Bandic)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic, explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”

The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.

Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday released a 27-page explanation of why they rejected Djokovic’s challenge.

“The court does not consider the merits or wisdom of the decision,” the judges said. “The task of the court is to rule upon the lawfulness or legality of the decision.”

"Another person in the position of the minister may have not cancelled Mr. Djokovic’s visa. The minister did,” they added.

Djokovic had his visa revoked at Melbourne’s airport on Jan. 6 hours after arriving because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. A judge later found that the border officer’s decision to cancel the visa was legally unreasonable and restored it.

But Hawke used his sweeping discretion under the Immigration Act to cancel the visa again on Friday on the broad ground of public interest.

Djokovic was a “high profile unvaccinated individual” whose presence in Melbourne “may foster anti-vaccination sentiment” and increase pressure on the health system, Hawke said in his 10-page decision to revoke the visa.

Hawke had rejected Djokovic’s arguments that his deportation would appear to be “politically motivated decision-making” that could jeopardize Australia's role as host of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Many argue the government deported Djokovic in response to public anger that an unvaccinated athlete had been allowed into the country without undergoing quarantine, even as the omicron variant strains hospitals, home COVID-19 tests are in short supply and Australians' relatives overseas are barred from visiting because authorities don't recognize their types of vaccines.

The judges rejected Djokovic’s three grounds of appeal. The first was that the decision was illogical, irrational or unreasonable. The second was that the minister could not find that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to health or good order. The third was that the minister could not find Djokovic had a well known stance opposed to vaccination.

“It was open to infer that it was perceived by the public that Mr. Djokovic was not in favor of vaccinations,” the judges said.

Djokovic, who returned to Serbia, is in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2million ($4.4 million) for “ill treatment,” the London-based The Sun newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source close to his agent Edoardo Artaldi.

John Karantzis, a partner in Australian firm Carbone Lawyers, said Djokovic could have a case.

“If he concentrates on the ... unreasonable actions he would allege towards him, and not on policy grounds, he may succeed,” Karantzis told Seven Network television.

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

This story has been corrected to show the agent's name is Edoardo Artaldi, not Edoardo Artladi.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Latest: Collins, Cornet start play at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):. Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet begin play on Rod Laver Arena on the second day of women's quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. The 32-year-old Cornet is making her first appearance in a quarterfinal...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal battles stomach pain to reach semis, no stopping Barty

Rafael Nadal dug deep into his immense reserves of resilience for the second match running to keep his dream of a 21st Grand Slam title alive at the Australian Open on Tuesday, as women's top seed Ashleigh Barty powered into a semi-final against Madison Keys. The ruthless world number one Barty dismantled Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time. "That was solid tonight. I had a lot of fun out here," said Barty, who is edging closer to becoming the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam since Chris O'Neill in 1978. She will face the unseeded Keys for a place in Saturday's final after the American, ranked 51, upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.
TENNIS
