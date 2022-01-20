Gallery: This Super-Deformed Dark Souls 'Great Grey Wolf Sif' Statue Is Utterly Adorable

Tails of Iron is a 2-D souls-like indie game, developed by Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label and CI Games, that’s become my most recent obsession. It was reccomended to me by a friend, and wow, this game hits all the right notes. There’s something inherently magical about tiny creatures in a big world, trying to get by. ToI takes that concept and runs with it, crafting a Redwall-esque medival society, a tale of a broken kingdom, and a world both charming and dangerous. The game might not be perfect, it certainly has a flaw or two, but I’m in love with it. It’s one of those “play it anyway” cases. But let’s chat about why…

