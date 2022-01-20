ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gallery: This Super-Deformed Dark Souls 'Great Grey Wolf Sif' Statue Is Utterly Adorable

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few Zelda-related products from First 4 Figures in our office, we've just welcomed a statue from Dark Souls – but, unlike FromSoftware's famously brutal series,...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Twinfinite

Dark Horse Reveals a Beautifully Detailed Dune Royal Ornithopter Statue

Dark Horse Direct has just unveiled a one-of-a-kind Royal Ornithopter from the movie Dune that is now available for pre-order. As you can see in the images below, this incredibly detailed statue stands 4.27 inches tall, 8.42 inches wide, and 14.57 inches long,. You can check out an official description...
SHOPPING
Siliconera

First 4 Figures My Hero Academia Deku Statue Glows in the Dark

First 4 Figures announced it is selling two statues of Izuku Midoriya aka Deku from My Hero Academia. The statue comes in either painted PVC or resin, with Deku’s One for All ability glowing in the dark. First 4 Figures is also selling both statues at a discounted price until January 28, 2022. Both figures will release in Q3 2022.
COMICS
Den of Geek

How Elden Ring Will Fix One of Dark Souls’ Worst Features

A notable Elden Ring leak reveals that the upcoming game will seemingly address one of the Dark Souls franchise’s weirdest weaknesses: its character creation system. Recently, YouTuber ER-SA posted a video of Elden Ring‘s character creation system (or at least an early leaked build of it). While you should take some of the details in this video with a grain of salt given that official info on Elden Ring‘s character customization features haven’t been released, it’s worth noting that a number of accurate leaks have emerged from the recent Elden Ring network test. That means that the footage below likely represents at least a working build of Elden Ring‘s final character creation system.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Elden Ring's character creation looks to be a massive improvement over Dark Souls III

The closer we get to the launch of FromSoftware's highly anticipated RPG Elden Ring, the more ravenous fans become to find more details. Thankfully, if you're one such Souls enthusiast, a recently surfaced video gives us an early look at the game's character creation system. Compared to Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, these customization tools look like an enormous improvement.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Dark Souls#Fromsoftware#First 4 Figures
pushsquare.com

Rumour: Survey Leaks Armored Core 6, Dark Souls Daddy Miyazaki Is Creative Lead

It's easy to forget that Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware was behind the. series — a series that hasn't appeared on PlayStation consoles since 2013. Rumours regarding a new Armored Core game have been doing the rounds for quite some time — the developer even confirmed that some kind of Armored Core project was in the works years ago — but this latest 'leak' seems pretty legit.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Artful Escape Will Be Shredding It On Switch Soon

The Artful Escape is a title that won plenty of critical acclaim last year when it arrived on PC and Xbox, and the very pleasing news is that it arrives on Switch next week - on 25th January. As you can see in the trailer it's a hugely colourful, dynamic...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Tails of Iron Review: Redwall Meets Dark Souls (PC)

Tails of Iron is a 2-D souls-like indie game, developed by Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label and CI Games, that’s become my most recent obsession. It was reccomended to me by a friend, and wow, this game hits all the right notes. There’s something inherently magical about tiny creatures in a big world, trying to get by. ToI takes that concept and runs with it, crafting a Redwall-esque medival society, a tale of a broken kingdom, and a world both charming and dangerous. The game might not be perfect, it certainly has a flaw or two, but I’m in love with it. It’s one of those “play it anyway” cases. But let’s chat about why…
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PCGamesN

Dark Souls diary: fear and loathing in Sen’s Fortress

The first act of Dark Souls has seen me escape from the Undead Asylum, marvel at the vertical level design of Undead Burg, and seek help from NPCs and friends as I plunge into the increasing darkness of the Depths and Blighttown. Now, the imposing portcullis at the entrance to Sen’s Fortress has opened, and I’ve got to battle through it in order to reach the glittering city of Anor Londo, a place high above and protected by a ring of sheer cliffs.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Zelda-Inspired Adventure 'Airoheart' Could Be A Treat For Fans Of A Link To The Past

If you consider yourself a fan of classic Legend of Zelda titles and want to jump into something new yet familiar, you might want to keep an eye on Airoheart. From Australian developer Pixel Heart Studio, Airoheart is a top-down, story-based puzzle-platformer featuring real-time combat and very strong A Link to the Past vibes – a game by which Airoheart is very much inspired. Fresh off the back of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the project appears to be progressing nicely, with an eventual release on Switch being one of the developer's goals.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Retro-Style 2D Platformer Jack 'N' Hat Leaps Onto Switch This Week

Looking for a new platformer to check out on Switch? Well, perhaps Jack 'n' Hat, launching this Friday, can scratch the itch. From 2Awesome Studio, the game is a retro-inspired 2D platformer where players take on the role of Jack, a "jack-of-all-trades" repairman on a quest to save princess Riri from the (presumably evil) Dr. Voo Doom. You'll need to jump and slide your way through a variety of themed locations like deserts, jungles, and volcanoes, battling devious enemies and dangerous bosses along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Dark Souls 2 community event starts next week, and it deserves all the love

The Return to Drangleic Dark Souls 2 community event returns!. For those of you who haven’t partaken before, Return to Drangleic, much like the efforts for the other SoulsBorne games, is a community effort to get people back into old games during a tight timeframe. Named after the region that Dark Souls 2 takes place in, this one will run from January 16-January 30, 2022, and will have players relive a fresh experience all at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Intriguing Narrative Adventure 'The Last Worker' Gets A New Trailer

The Last Worker has been on our radar since last year, an intriguing narrative adventure that was shortlisted at the Venice Film Festival and used the occasion to reveal a high-profile cast. Though a dystopian setting in some some of warehouse was clear in initial materials, a lot of it has remained a mystery.
VIDEO GAMES

