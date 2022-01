The Bengals and Zac Taylor knew they didn't need to get too close to be in field goal range for Evan McPherson. After intercepting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, they needed just one play to go from their 47-yard line to the Titans' 34: a 19-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati then rushed twice to wind the clock down before taking a timeout to set up McPherson for the game-winner.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO