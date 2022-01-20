Domantas Sabonis Likely Has 'Significant' Ankle Sprain

The Washington Wizards have been linked to Domantas Sabonis, opening up the question whether they should seriously pursue the Indiana Pacers star or not. It has already been two months since the core of the Pacers have been put on the trading block. The asking price for Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert does not come cheap, so other teams are challenged to formulate a package that would entice Indiana in pulling the trigger. The problem for the Wizards is that the Lithuanian big man is generating the most demand, and they might need to pay a hefty price to get him,.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO