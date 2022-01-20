ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blip: Isn't That The Name Of A Pokemon?

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook at this seemingly kinda boring car. The Charmant, French for “charming.”...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off Pokemon riding and battling

Nintendo has shared a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus ahead of its launch later this month. The minute-long video, embedded below, offers a brief overview of the upcoming Pokemon game, showcasing Pokemon riding and real-time Pokemon catching. It also offers another glimpse at the expansive environments players will explore during the adventure and some of the brand-new Pokemon living within.
VIDEO GAMES
WYTV.com

Best Pokemon figure

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pokemon merchandise has been wildly popular for more than two decades, with clothes, toys and trading cards being in high demand every year. Pokemon figures are especially fun for fans who want to collect toy versions of their favorite creatures. From tiny collectibles to fully articulated action figures, there’s a diverse selection to choose from, but the Pokemon Battle Figure 8-Pack will be a hit with any Pokemon fan.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Trevenant announced for Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Unite roster continues to expand, and it’s just been announced that Trevenant is joining the game. That character will be going live on January 20. Specifics haven’t been shared, but Trevenant is confirmed to be a Defender. A trailer has also been released showing the Pokemon in action, which we have below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Cup best team and Pokemon to use

The Pokemon Go Sinnoh Cup, as the name suggests, limits the number of Pokemon to use in PVP battles to those from the Sinnoh region. For those who don’t know which Pokemon those are, that includes Pokemon with a Pokedex number from #387 to #493. Also, the Pokemon chosen have to be at or below 1,500 CP to enter the Sinnoh Cup. This will limit the number of Pokemon used even further as many Pokemon can’t be caught at the threshold. It runs from Monday, January 10 at 4 p.m. EST and ends Monday, January 24 at 4 p.m. EST.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blip#Charmant#French#Corolla#Daihatsu
nichegamer.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Leak – New Pokemon and More

With Pokemon Legends Arceus set to release within the next 2 weeks, new information continues to emerge. Despite Nintendo trying to keep things under lockdown, unofficial images continue to emerge. These images have shown a lot of new features and Pokemon within the game that has not officially been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

The Škoda Trekka Is A Shameless Copy Of A Land Rover, But I'm Not Even Mad

This is the Škoda Trekka. It’s passed through here before, but only briefly. I’m normally against copycat car design, but I can’t feel anything but happiness when I look at the Trekka. Especially when the Škoda is saying hello again, having returned to plead its case as the cutest off-roader ever. The Trekka is competing against cars like the My Ami, Ferves Ranger and Jimny.
CARS
ComicBook

Someone Made a Pokemon FPS

In the 26 years since the first Pokemon generation released, fans have been treated to a number of spin-offs, spanning countless genres. Pokemon have appeared in strategy games, pinball titles, dungeon crawlers, and more. One genre the series has understandably avoided, however, is the first-person shooter. Reddit user Dragon_GameDev decided to change that, with an incredible looking Unreal Engine build where players mow down Pokemon using various guns, rather than trying to capture them. The video is incredibly impressive from a technical standpoint, even if it's a little weird seeing poor Pikachu go out in a hail of gunfire!
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant: New Pokemon's Moveset REVEALED

Pokemon Unite has confirmed the arrival of Trevenant on Aeos Island. TiMi Studios has surprised the Pokemon Unite community by announcing a new Pokemon arriving soon on Aeos Island. Trevenant, the Ghost-Grass Type, will add some interesting new flair to the roster!. Introduced in Generation VI, Trevenant can communicate with...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Added to Pokemon World Championships

Pokemon Unite will have an official competitive circuit, culminating with a championship series at the Pokemon World Championships in London. Producer Masaaki Hoshino made the announcement earlier today on Pokemon Unite's website, providing players with confirmation that a competitive format will be coming to the game. Teams will battle over the course of a "competitive season," culminating with the Pokemon World Championships in August 2022 in London. More details on how players can qualify for the Pokemon World Championships will be announced at a later date. Pokemon Unite will join the core Pokemon video games (known as VGC), Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Pokemon Go at the annual competition.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite: Top Win Rate OP Pokemon Breakdown Analysis

Recently, some statistics revealed on Pokemon Unite data bases showing off the win rates for Masters top 100 players. These stats essentially tell players the strongest, most powerful picks in Pokemon Unite. At least in regards to the top levels of play, since the Pokemon Unite Top Win Rate focus around only the top of the top master ranked players. This piece will analyze and break down why these specific picks/builds are so strong. But keep in mind, these strategies are only broken with the proper knowledge and team play. Click here to see the percentiles for the win rates of specific picks, and here for the highest win rate builds.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Best Electric Type Pokemon

Electric-Type Pokemon are among the most iconic creatures in the entire fandom, prominently featuring the instantly recognizable mascot, Pikachu. Known for having high offensive outputs and Speed among the top 3 behind Dragon and Flying-Types, Electric-Type Pokemon can be pivotal to max out your team’s offensive capabilities. To find the best fit for your next competitive team, we have been creating several guides to help you build a stronger team. Check out this guide to which Pokemon make the cut and why!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Prepares for Pokemon TCG Live Launch

The Pokemon Company is working towards a release of its new Pokemon trading card game app. Earlier today, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online game client entered maintenance in order to complete infrastructure upgrades to support account migration over to the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. The maintenance only lasted a few hours, but it represents the latest sign that The Pokemon Company is preparing for the next era of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The Pokemon Company has already noted that players will have their accounts transfer from the old Pokemon Trading Card Game Online to the new app, so this maintenance indicates that they are gearing up to make the transfer.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go Power Plant event adds two new electric Pokemon

Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage story continues with this week's Power Plant event. The brand-new event kicks off on Jan. 19 and features various electric-type Pokemon, including the debuting Helioptile and its evolved form, Heliolisk. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Power Plant event hours. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Can’t trade in Pokemon Go? Here’s why trading is currently disabled

Many Pokemon Go players are realizing they can’t trade right now after Niantic disabled trading completely. But why is this happening? We’re here to explain. Just like in the mainline games, trading is an important part of the Pokemon Go experience. Not only is it fun, but it also helps Trainers fill out their Pokedex by obtaining rare species or getting trade evolutions.
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

New Cars Are More Expensive Now But That's In Part Because Of Luxury

What do you think the average price of a new luxury car was in December? If you guessed $64,864, you are right. That, according to Bloomberg, is over $20,000 more than the $43,072 average for a “non-luxury vehicle,” which is still very high. More interestingly, though, Bloomberg also says that, increasingly, luxury cars are a bigger slice of the market, period. This means when you see stats about the average price of new cars shooting up, you can think of it as a phenomenon of both cars getting more expensive in general and also one of which cars people are buying, specifically.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

