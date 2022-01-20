Blip: Isn't That The Name Of A Pokemon?

What do you think the average price of a new luxury car was in December? If you guessed $64,864, you are right. That, according to Bloomberg, is over $20,000 more than the $43,072 average for a “non-luxury vehicle,” which is still very high. More interestingly, though, Bloomberg also says that, increasingly, luxury cars are a bigger slice of the market, period. This means when you see stats about the average price of new cars shooting up, you can think of it as a phenomenon of both cars getting more expensive in general and also one of which cars people are buying, specifically.
Comments / 0