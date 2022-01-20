ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Rental property market heating up

By Tom Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZB10j_0dqrATaO00

Sales of multifamily rental property went up by one third over last year.

The market for multifamily properties is heating up on both an individual buyer and on a corporate level.

Andrea Tyler with New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors says they represent a great investment:

"Multifamily properties offer so much more than single family homes," says Tyler.  "They have additional income in addition to being able to have the residual income in the future.  It just provides a lot more ability in the industry that we're in now."

Tyler says the market is right for people looking to invest in income generating property and live on site.

"Having a multifamily property gives them a high stability, number one.  Number two, more opportunity to get more income and still travel to different parts of the world."

According to Tyler the region is also attracting bigger players to the market, buying major properties like apartment complexes.

"People from out of the area are seeing the potential that New Orleans has to offer," Tyler says.  "Therefore they want to invest their monies here and they want to come and experience New Orleans."

First it was single family homes in New Orleans that got hot on the market and the prices shot upward, the same looks like it's going to happen with rental properties as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Omicron wave hits restaurant biz

According to the Independent Restaurant Association survey of 1,200 eateries, 58 percent report revenues down at least 50 percent. The group is calling on Washington to release more restaurant rescue funds.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
WWL-AMFM

Mudbugs could buck inflation trend this year

Everything has gotten more expensive lately, but crawfish looks to be bucking that trend. Despite overall inflation hitting 7% year-to-year in December, prices for a pound of live mudbugs could end up staying flat, or even being lower…
AGRICULTURE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy