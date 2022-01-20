ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

By MARTA FIORIN and RAF CASERT Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7X1_0dqrAQwD00

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed.

Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017.

The overall record will remain out of Rutherford’s grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.

Her global flight in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but relentless bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded sometimes for weeks on end, extending her adventure by about two months.

On Thursday, rain, drizzle, sunshine and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport exemplified the changing, often bad weather she had been facing all too often.

After she was escorted by a four-plane formation in a huge V across much of Belgium, she did a flyby of the airport before finally landing. After waving to the jubilant crowds, she embraced her parents and draped herself both in the Union Jack and Belgian tricolor flag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3nKm_0dqrAQwD00
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford walks on the tarmac with a British and Belgian flag after landing her Shark ultralight plane at the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

“Winter in Europe poses a lot of challenges,” she said as she was held back for days on the last few legs of the trip. Then again, she had had to deal with -35 C (-31 F) in Siberia and 32 C (90 F) in Indonesia. Fog, smoke from wildfires and even typhoons also held her back.

In her trek of more than 52,000 kilometers (28,000 nautical miles), she stopped over in five continents and visited 41 nations.

“The people were incredible, everywhere,” she said.

Rutherford’s flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She flew by Visual Flight Rules, basically going on sight only, often slowing down progress when more sophisticated systems could have led her through clouds and fog.

Sometimes she feared for her life, and at other times she simply yearned for the simple comforts of home. Flying runs in her blood since both her parents are pilots and she has been traveling in small planes since she was 6. At 14, she started flying herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e77jf_0dqrAQwD00
Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford flies her Shark ultralight plane over the Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The 19-year-old Belgium-British pilot Zara Rutherford is set for a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

With the final touchdown, the teenager wants to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation — and an enthusiasm for studies in the exact sciences, mathematics, engineering and technology.

___

Raf Casert reported from Brussels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
airwaysmag.com

19-year-old Zara Rutherford Breaks Solo Round-world Record

DALLAS – Following a 155-day, five-month challenge, teen pilot Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. The circumnavigation began on August 18 and involved more than 60 stops across five continents. Due to bad weather, Zara Rutherford, 19, arrived two months later than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman to Fly Around the World Solo

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford became the youngest woman to fly around the world by herself. The 19-year-old has dual citizenship in Belgium and the United Kingdom. On Thursday, January 21, the confident teen landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium. She finished an incredible 41-country trip and broke two Guinness World Records while doing so.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Typhoons#Russia#Belgian#American#British#Ap Photo
insideedition.com

A 19-Year-Old Pilot Named Zara Rutherford Just Became Youngest Woman to Fly Solo Around Globe

At 19, pilot Zara Rutherford just completed a solo trip around the world by plane, making her the youngest woman to do so. "It's just really crazy," Zara said afterward. "I haven't quite processed it, I think. I mean, coming here, I was basically in tears just trying to imagine what it would be like finally being home after five months. And even this flight wasn't easy, so I'm just super happy."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Air France plane makes emergency landing after catching fire mid flight

An Air France plane was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing in Paris after an engine caught fire shortly after take-off.Passengers reported seeing two-metre flames shoot out of the aircraft and hearing “loud firecracker noises”.Air France flight AF7470 had taken off from Paris Orly airport at 8.45pm on Friday, bound for Perpignan, when it encountered technical problems less than an hour into the journey.One of the Airbus A318’s engines had reportedly caught fire, with one passenger telling BMFTV: “We heard loud firecracker noises. And my colleague right next to me said to me: ‘Look, there are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Wreckage Preserved By A Glacier: The Story Of Air India Flight 101

Air India flight 101 was a scheduled service between Mumbai (then Bombay) and London. On 24th January 1966, the Boeing 707 crashed into the Mont Blanc range in France, killing everyone onboard. However, with search attempts hampered by the terrain, parts of the wreckage remain preserved today and have found their way to explorers decades later.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

Istanbul airport closes as snowstorms disrupt travel in Turkey and Greece

Istanbul’s HavalimanÄ± Resmi airport was forced to suspend all flights yesterday afternoon and this morning as a rare snowstorm caused disruption across the eastern Mediterranean.As Europe’s busiest airport, the hub serves routes from and to North America, Europe and Asia, meaning thousands of passengers were affected.“Dear passengers, due to adverse weather conditions all flights at Istanbul airport have been temporarily stopped for flight safety,” read a statement posted to the airport’s Twitter account shortly before 3pm local time.Follow-up tweets showed snowplows operating on the snow-covered runways and airfield, with staff adding, “Our teams are carrying out cleaning works on...
WEATHER
AFP

Istanbul permits first flight after snow pummels Mediterranean

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul welcomed its first flight in 24 hours on Tuesday and Greece declared a public holiday as the eastern Mediterranean neighbours began digging themselves out of a rare snowstorm that ground their capitals to a halt. Turkish officials ordered all private vehicles off the snow-clogged streets of Istanbul while the Greek military joined rescuers in trying to evacuate hundreds of stranded drivers in Athens. Major highways were closed across both countries and basic services such as food delivery shut down. But much of the international attention focused on the fate of Istanbul's main airport -- a gleaming glass-and-steel structure that offers connecting flights spanning much of the world.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Why is Russia banned from the Winter Olympics and what is ROC?

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.This ban has since been reduced to two years, but qualified athletes will compete under the abbreviation ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in China.At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag, winning 17 medals — curlers Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of mixed doubles bronze after the...
WORLD
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy