Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 20, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Community
Delaware animal groups see surge of Betty White challenge donations
10 things not to miss in Delaware Art Museum exhibit closing Jan. 23
Planning Council: If I-95 is capped, what should go there?
Division of the Arts announces 2022 fellowship winners
Business
Cannabis edibles to debut in Delaware in weeks
M&T, WSFS, PNC reducing, easing overdraft fees
Food
3 courses for $30: Newark Restaurant Week returns
Government
Black leaders, activists split on Darius Brown ethics inquiry
Dems won’t need GOP votes to pass recreational marijuana bill
Bill aims to fine drivers who don’t clear snow and ice from cars
House committee OKs bill to let medical marijuana users own guns
Business group: Carney must appoint judge of color to replace Slights
Medical aid in dying bill narrowly advances to House floor
Education
A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID
1,500 Delaware borrowers to get loans forgiven, restitution in Navient settlement
Health
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations seem to plateau in Delaware
Increasing numbers of vaccinated Delawareans are getting COVID, state stats show
State, FEMA open COVID testing drive-thru in Delaware City
Sports
Sanford upsets No. 1 Howard with stellar defense
Week 5 Boys and Girls high school basketball top 10 rankings
