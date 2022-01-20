ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 20, 2022

By Sonja Frey
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Community

Delaware animal groups see surge of Betty White challenge donations
10 things not to miss in Delaware Art Museum exhibit closing Jan. 23
Planning Council: If I-95 is capped, what should go there?
Division of the Arts announces 2022 fellowship winners

Business

Cannabis edibles to debut in Delaware in weeks
M&T, WSFS, PNC reducing, easing overdraft fees

Food

3 courses for $30: Newark Restaurant Week returns

Government

Black leaders, activists split on Darius Brown ethics inquiry
Dems won’t need GOP votes to pass recreational marijuana bill
Bill aims to fine drivers who don’t clear snow and ice from cars
House committee OKs bill to let medical marijuana users own guns
Business group: Carney must appoint judge of color to replace Slights
Medical aid in dying bill narrowly advances to House floor

Education

A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID
1,500 Delaware borrowers to get loans forgiven, restitution in Navient settlement

Health

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations seem to plateau in Delaware
Increasing numbers of vaccinated Delawareans are getting COVID, state stats show
State, FEMA open COVID testing drive-thru in Delaware City

Sports

Sanford upsets No. 1 Howard with stellar defense
Week 5 Boys and Girls high school basketball top 10 rankings

Wilmington Rep. Gerald Brady announces resignation

Rep. Gerald Brady Democratic State Representative Gerald Brady, a Democrat, will resign from office in early February. He said in a press release that he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his service in the Delaware Army National Guard and must take time to “address these issues directly.” “I do so with deep regret and sadness, but ... Read More
Surf fishing tags, annual park passes go on sale in February

Delaware’s surf-fishing permits go on sale in February.   The avidly sought Delaware State Parks surf fishing permits and state park annual passes go on sale next month. The surf fishing permits allow people who fish to drive on designated beaches and park there while fishing. They will be limited to 17,000 sold. The state again this year will sell ... Read More
Carney ready to spend money in 2022; GOP wants tax relief

Photo by Daniel Sato The state of the state is strong, said Gov. John Carney during his annual address before a joint session of the General Assembly Thursday. Much of Carney’s speech focused on the fallout of COVID-19, including its impact on the state’s economy and the work that still needs to be done to confront new variants and surges. ... Read More
As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back

Republicans in the General Assembly have introduced six bills to decrease Delawareans’ tax burden. (Getty Images) Republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced six new bills to return surplus state revenue to Delawareans. With a windfall of cash from federal stimulus bills and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Republican lawmakers say there’s no better time to give Delawareans some needed ... Read More
UD, DSU, DelTech to split $107 million of American Rescue money

With federal Rescue Plan money, state colleges will be able to build new facilities, maintain older ones and enhance programs they already have. Three Delaware colleges and universities will split $107 million in  in American Rescue Plan Act money, the state announced Wednesday. Of that, the University of Delaware will get $41 million; Delaware State University will get $33 million ... Read More
Delaware animal groups see surge of Betty White challenge donations

Delaware animal welfare groups brought in well over $100,000 in honor of actress and longtime animal rights advocate, Betty White. On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, animal lovers from around the country donated tens of thousands of dollars to three of Delaware’s largest animal rescue and shelter groups. After White died on Dec. 31, fans began encouraging ... Read More
Cannabis edibles to debut in Delaware in weeks

The First State Compassion cannabis kitchen team at the company’s new facility in Wilmington. A Delaware-based medical marijuana company that has opened a state-of-the-art cannabis edible kitchen in Wilmington expects to bring a new line of THC-infused consumables to market in the coming weeks.  First State Compassion was Delaware’s first licensed medical marijuana distribution center and operates the state’s largest ... Read More
3 courses for $30: Newark Restaurant Week returns

Newark dining spots start their annual winter Restaurant Week specials Friday, Jan. 20. Photo by Sasha Aber/Home Grown Cafe   Development in downtown Newark has turned the college town into a dining destination, and you can witness that firsthand during the 2022 Newark Restaurant Week, which runs Jan. 20-26. Participating establishments will offer three-course dinners for $30. The event has been ... Read More
10 things not to miss in Delaware Art Museum exhibit closing Jan. 23

The Delaware Art Museum’s ‘Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks’ closes Jan. 23.     When artist Percy Ricks approached the Delaware Art Museum about doing a 1971 show featuring works of African American artists, the museum wasn’t interested. Officials there didn’t even answer his requests. Later in the year, the then-director characterized the museum as “basically a ... Read More
Celebrations, service opportunities to mark MLK Jr. day

A demonstration for peace for Martin Luther King Jr. (West Side Grows Together) Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and for many people, it will be a day of service. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: what are you doing for others?” the United Way of Delaware quotes the assassinated civil rights leader. Here are some events ... Read More
Food Bank of Delaware to host drive-thru food pantry in each county

Volunteers load food into cars during a mobile pantry event at Dover International Speedway. (Food Bank of Delaware) The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county beginning next week. The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Dover International Speedway. A food pantry originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at Crossroads Community ... Read More
Business group: Carney must appoint judge of color to replace Slights

With Delaware Chancery Court’s Joseph R. Slights III retiring, a pro-business group is mounting a campaign to have a person of color appointed to the panel of now all-white judges. Vice Chancellor Slights’ retirement came to light when the court began telling lawyers that their cases would be reassigned because of it, according to an article on Law360.com. Slights confirmed ... Read More
Seaford mayor pushes back against AG’s fetal remains lawsuit

Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says the ordinance has nothing to do with a woman’s right to get an abortion. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Tuesday filed suit against the City of Seaford in the state’s Court of Chancery over an ordinance relating to the manner by which abortion clinics must dispose of fetal remains.  Now, Seaford’s mayor and city ... Read More
Grain to expand with locations in Trolley Square, STAR campus

Grain’s Hangover Helper Burger will be on the Trolley menu. Photo by Matt Urban   In December, restaurateur Jim O’Donoghue got a call from commercial real estate guru Joe Latina. A Trolley Square restaurant was now available, Latina said. Did O’Donoghue want it? “Absolutely,” said O’Donoghue, who owns Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen restaurants in Delaware and Pennsylvania with friend Lee Mikles. ... Read More
To-go alcohol, certified nursing assistant bills fly through House

A bill to permanently allow the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages by restaurants and another to allow the secretary of health to change nursing assistant certification requirements both passed in the state House by wide margins Thursday.  The to-go alcohol bill was amended to change the kind and quantity of alcohol allowed to be sold. House Bill 280, sponsored by ... Read More
Christina board votes to explore Wilmington Learning Collaborative

  The Christina School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow its superintendent to enter negotiations to form the Wilmington Learning Collaborative. “I’m smiling,” said Gov. John Carney. The Collaborative would oversee the education of only the Wilmington students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Christina, Red Clay and Brandywine school districts, creating programs to help city student learn and ... Read More
Carney plans to put $14 million more into Wilmington education

Gov. John Carney Facebook page posted photos of him walking Wilmington neighborhoods this weekend to sell the Wilmington Collaborative. In a letter to school districts that Gov. John Carney wants to join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, he said he plans to put another $14 million into city school efforts. Carney wants the boards of the Red Clay, Brandywine and Christina ... Read More
Dems won’t need GOP votes to pass recreational marijuana bill

House Bill 305, also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, seeks to legalize the cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana. (Getty Images) A new bill to legalize the cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana in Delaware is likely to make its way before the General Assembly this year. House Bill 305 — also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control ... Read More
Permitless concealed carry bill fails in committee

A bill to allow Delawareans to carry concealed firearms without a permit failed to be released from the five-member Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The lengthy committee meeting drew dozens of public comments on either side of the issue, with some members of the public taking offense to Wilmington Sen. Sarah McBride’s characterization of permitless concealed carry as a “justice system ... Read More
