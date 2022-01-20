ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Mary Allie Holt

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Worley Furnace Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Ward giving the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Worley Furnace Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mary Allie Holt, age 88, of Dickson, TN died on January 18, 2022.

Born in Waverly, TN, Allie was the daughter of the late R.T. Sanders and Clara Boose Sanders.

Allie had worked at Schrader’s and Horizon Medical Center. She was a member of Worley Furnace Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was an honored member of the Mother Board.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Roy E. Holt; and son, Gazelle Holt.

Survivors include her sons; Michael Holt (Lori) of Nashville, TN, Kenny Holt of Dickson, Melvin Holt (Christy) of Dickson, TN, Timothy Holt (Kertrina) of Dickson, TN, Daughters; Paula Overton of Dickson, TN, Dianna Fitts of Dickson, TN, Debbie Atkins (Ricky) of Martin, TN, Brothers; Robert Henry of Dickson, TN, Jean Ramon Sanders of Dickson, TN, Sisters; Enuice Mayes (Amos Herbert) of Nashville, TN, Lilly Mae of Dickson, TN, 24 Grandchildren, 24 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

