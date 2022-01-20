ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, TN

OBITUARY: Vernon Scott Johnson

 4 days ago
Vernon Scott Johnson, age 56 of Burns, Tennessee died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at NHC of Dickson, TN.

He was born September 10, 1965 in Amarillo, TX.

Mr. Johnson was a proud Army Veteran who loved spending his time going to air shows, drag races, and watching old westerns.

Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Spann Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 from the Chapel of the Spann Funeral Home.

Survivors:

Wife:

Paula Johnson of Burns, TN

Son:

Bradley Davis of Omaha, NE

Daughter:

Taylor Johnson of Burns, TN

Father:

Malcom Johnson of Houston, TX

Brother:

Bryan Johnson of Nashville, TN

Granddaughter:

Lennox Johnson

Preceded in death by:

Mother: Charlene Ellis Johnson

