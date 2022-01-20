ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU orders Poland to pay 70 million euros in spat over judges

WOWK
 3 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is ordering Poland to pay a fine of nearly 70 million euros ($80 million) for its failure to shut down a disciplinary chamber with the power to suspend or otherwise punish judges for their rulings, an official said Thursday. The move...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Noise Pollution#Eu#Ap#The European Union#The European Commission#Nationalist Party#The Disciplinary Chamber#The Supreme Court
raleighnews.net

Poland says EU making "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when it will dismantle Poland's Supreme Court's Disciplinary Chamber, a Polish minister has accused Brussels of making "illegal demands." Poland would have to pay at least €70 million in fines, endure...
POLITICS
WOWK

Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s chief auditor said Tuesday that he plans to initiate an audit of the state’s supervision of the secret services following revelations of illegal surveillance of government critics with powerful spyware. Marian Banas, president of the Supreme Audit Office, an independent institution charged...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Poland Asks EU to Hold off Fines for Disciplining Judges - Letter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Poland asked the European Union's executive to hold off fines for undermining judicial independence, saying it is working to dismantle its contentious disciplinary chamber for judges, according to a Jan. 10 letter seen by Reuters. Warsaw currently owes 70 million euros for failing to halt immediately all...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Poland gets formal EU demand to pay fines over judicial regime

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has sent Poland formal notice to pay some 70 million euros in fines for failing to reverse an illegal disciplinary regime for judges, a spokesman said, an escalation in a row between Warsaw and the European Union over democracy. The case is one...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WOWK

Slovenia’s president to set general election for April 24

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is set to hold a parliamentary election on April 24, the president said Thursday. The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation. President Borut Pahor said he will formally schedule the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Envoy: US will sanction those who undermine peace in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States remains committed to Bosnia and will continue to impose sanctions on individuals who engage in corruption and “sow divisions” in the Balkan nation, which has never fully recovered from its brutal 1992-95 war, a top U.S. official said Friday. “Across...
FOREIGN POLICY
WOWK

German Green party leaders face probe over bonus payments

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors have opened an investigation into the leadership of Germany’s Green party, including the new vice chancellor and foreign minister, over pandemic bonus payments last winter. Prosecutors and the party on Wednesday confirmed the investigation into a preliminary suspicion of breach of trust following...
EUROPE
WOWK

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy’s president

ROME (AP) — Former premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy’s presidential election set for next week, claiming he had the votes to win but the country could ill-afford political divisions during the pandemic. Berlusconi also announced that he is opposing, along with his allies in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign

MAJDAN, Serbia (AP) — A group of migrants huddles beside a small, smoky fire inside an abandoned building in northern Serbia, the last moments of warmth before they set out into the driving snow toward the razor wire, cameras and sensors of Hungary’s electrified border fence. A few...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

NATO bolsters defences as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

NATO said Monday it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European defences, as the US and EU looked to coordinate a tough response to Russia if it invades Ukraine. Tensions have soared over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at its neighbour's borders, despite the Kremlin's insistence it is not planning a new incursion. The United States and Britain ordered diplomats' families to leave Ukraine -- but both Kyiv and the European Union said the moves appeared premature amid divided views over how imminent any attack could be. Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was to dial in to a meeting of EU counterparts in Brussels to brief them on his talks Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where the two sides failed to make a breakthrough but agreed to keep working to ease tensions.
MILITARY
Reuters

EU offers Ukraine 1.2 bln euro aid package

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to help Ukraine with a 1.2 billion euro financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the conflict with Russia, which has amassed troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine's border, EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said. "The Commission proposes...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Mr Coveney said Ireland...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Brexit to blame’: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks

Huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit.It comes as port chiefs urged the UK government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come in later in 2022 which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade.One courier told The Independent he had been caught up in queues of up to 15km (9 miles) since full customs controls came into force at the beginning of January.The British haulier said it was taking 15 to 20 minutes for each...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy