Alabama State

WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers talks Alabama Senate race, power of the campaign ad

By Peter Curi
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — In just four months, Alabamians will be heading to the polls to vote in the primary election.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined CBS 42 Morning News Anchor Andrea Lindenberg to discuss the upcoming Alabama senate race and the impact campaign ad’s can have on voters.

Flowers said that with a crowded field vying for the Senate seat left by Richard Shelby, Huntsville businessman and Black Hawk Down veteran Mike Durant faces an uphill battle. Others running for the seat include former Shelby staffer Katie Britt , Rep. Mo Brooks , former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard , veteran Mike Dunn, and Jake Schafer.

CBS 42

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

